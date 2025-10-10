India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

The Test captain of India, Shubman Gill, eventually overcame his jinx to win the coin toss for the first time of his career when playing the second Test against the West Indies in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. This was their first win in six straight losses in the toss including a series of zero wins in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy during this year.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought

After winning the toss, Gill chose to bat first in the hope that it was a good opportunity to take advantage of the good situation on the first day of the second Test. The same Indian team that played the last game featured the pace spearheads of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, unlike what would be expected like resting one of them to manage the workload. The team will visit Australia to play a three match series of ODI and five match series of T20I between October 19 and November 8. Although Bumrah has been benched in the ODI series, Siraj is a part of the team and games will take place in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. The Indian bowlers and head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoiced in the victory of the toss through light humor, and had a playful moment with the captain on Friday morning. The camaraderie within the team was also demonstrated when the team embraced the toss win.

7⃣th time’s the charm for Captain Gill! 😂 Shubman wins his first toss as the skipper and opts to bat first! 💪#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Mov6luGRXM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 10, 2025







India vs West Indies 2nd Test

In particular, Jaiswal showed his offensive abilities, raising his fifty up and leaving India in the favorable position. Sai Sudharsan came in to replace Jaiswal at crease, and wanted to cement the good foundation of the openers. The setbacks caused by the tosses could never keep India off the difficult series 2-2. India lost the toss in the first Test of home season in Ahmedabad, and proceeded to beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs.

