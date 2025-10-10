LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

It was the first occasion when Shubman Gill took the first test as the captain of the Indian Test team in the second test against West Indies and decided to bat first. India began well scoring 94/1 in the first session with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul on the crease.

(Image Credit: @PunjabKingsIPL via X)
(Image Credit: @PunjabKingsIPL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 10, 2025 13:45:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

The Test captain of India, Shubman Gill, eventually overcame his jinx to win the coin toss for the first time of his career when playing the second Test against the West Indies in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. This was their first win in six straight losses in the toss including a series of zero wins in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy during this year. 

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought

After winning the toss, Gill chose to bat first in the hope that it was a good opportunity to take advantage of the good situation on the first day of the second Test. The same Indian team that played the last game featured the pace spearheads of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, unlike what would be expected like resting one of them to manage the workload. The team will visit Australia to play a three match series of ODI and five match series of T20I between October 19 and November 8. Although Bumrah has been benched in the ODI series, Siraj is a part of the team and games will take place in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.  The Indian bowlers and head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoiced in the victory of the toss through light humor, and had a playful moment with the captain on Friday morning. The camaraderie within the team was also demonstrated when the team embraced the toss win. 



India vs West Indies 2nd Test

In particular, Jaiswal showed his offensive abilities, raising his fifty up and leaving India in the favorable position. Sai Sudharsan came in to replace Jaiswal at crease, and wanted to cement the good foundation of the openers. The setbacks caused by the tosses could never keep India off the difficult series 2-2. India lost the toss in the first Test of home season in Ahmedabad, and proceeded to beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs. 

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirIND vs WI 2nd Testind vs wi 2nd test tossIndia vs West Indies 2nd Testjasprit bumrahshubman gill

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Who Is Anderson Phillip? ‘Secret Weapon’ Unveiled Of West Indies Team
Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight
Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)

LATEST NEWS

A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
Rekha Turns 71 Years Older: Here’s Are 7 Secret Affairs That Shocked Fans, Unseen Stories Finally Revealed
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Update: All You Need To Know About The Payment Timeline
India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul: Check Key Highlights From Jaishankar-Taliban FM Meet
FRENCH OILSEED GROUP AVRIL SECURES 1.05 BLN REFINANCING FOR GROWTH
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ends Toss Drought In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir And Jasprit Bumrah Celebrate Toss Success

QUICK LINKS