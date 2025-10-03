LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

Jasprit Bumrah is the first Indian bowler to take 50 Test wickets at home when he accomplished the same in 1,747 deliveries in the West Indies Test. He not only broke the visitors to pieces with his 3/42 but also he overtook the legends like Kapil Dev, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma in record time.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 3, 2025 07:55:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a record in the first Test match with the West Indies at Ahmedabad, becoming the fastest Indian bowler to score a 50 Test wicket on Indian soil, which toppled the record of Mohammed Shami. 

Jasprit Bumrah’s Record In India vs West Indies

Figures of 3 for 42 allowed Bumrah to bowl out the West Indies in 44.1 overs, as he got Johann Layne with an accurate yorker, John Campbell, and Justin Greaves. His performance also made him equal the record of Javagal Srinath in numbers of innings, and thus, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 home wickets in terms of number of innings. The great Indian cricket hero Kapil Dev took 25 innings to accumulate 50 Test wickets in India, which makes the pace of Bumrah seem very fast. Others such as Ishant Sharma and Shami had 27 innings each. Career statistics Bumrah has now captured 222 Test wickets in 49 Test matches at a lifetime average of 19.74, the only bowler to have more than 200 Test wickets and less than 20 average. It is also known that only Richard Benaud representing Australia had had a similar sub 20 average in India 52 wickets at 18.38.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Performance In India vs West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah’s performance highlights the stability and mastery particularly in the Indian conditions. It further strengthens his heights among the highest ranks of fast bowlers in Indian cricketing history, as it compares to legends such as Kapil Dev, Srinath, and so on. The fact that he is making new grounds and his statistics are also exceptional points out to the fact that he is dominant and long lasting. The achievement is particularly notable due to the fact that 50 Test wickets at home is regarded as one of the milestones of a successful red ball cricket career in India and the fact that the feat is accomplished on a faster pace than it was by greats before it. 

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator’s ‘Azad Kashmir’ Line Overshadows Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West Indiesjasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah recordkapil dev

RELATED News

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights
BCCI Moves Against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, What’s Really Happening?
ENG W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

LATEST NEWS

Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
'Steve': Cillian Murphy in gritty Netflix drama about reform school
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

QUICK LINKS