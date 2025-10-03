India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Longstanding Home Record

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a record in the first Test match with the West Indies at Ahmedabad, becoming the fastest Indian bowler to score a 50 Test wicket on Indian soil, which toppled the record of Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Record In India vs West Indies

Figures of 3 for 42 allowed Bumrah to bowl out the West Indies in 44.1 overs, as he got Johann Layne with an accurate yorker, John Campbell, and Justin Greaves. His performance also made him equal the record of Javagal Srinath in numbers of innings, and thus, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 home wickets in terms of number of innings. The great Indian cricket hero Kapil Dev took 25 innings to accumulate 50 Test wickets in India, which makes the pace of Bumrah seem very fast. Others such as Ishant Sharma and Shami had 27 innings each. Career statistics Bumrah has now captured 222 Test wickets in 49 Test matches at a lifetime average of 19.74, the only bowler to have more than 200 Test wickets and less than 20 average. It is also known that only Richard Benaud representing Australia had had a similar sub 20 average in India 52 wickets at 18.38.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Performance In India vs West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah’s performance highlights the stability and mastery particularly in the Indian conditions. It further strengthens his heights among the highest ranks of fast bowlers in Indian cricketing history, as it compares to legends such as Kapil Dev, Srinath, and so on. The fact that he is making new grounds and his statistics are also exceptional points out to the fact that he is dominant and long lasting. The achievement is particularly notable due to the fact that 50 Test wickets at home is regarded as one of the milestones of a successful red ball cricket career in India and the fact that the feat is accomplished on a faster pace than it was by greats before it.

