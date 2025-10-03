LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator’s ‘Azad Kashmir’ Line Overshadows Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator's 'Azad Kashmir' Line Overshadows Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

In the case of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Pakistani commentator Sana Mir caused an uproar when she called Azad Kashmir on air, and was accused of politicising cricket. The comment received more publicity than Pakistan lost to Bangladesh and prompted the ICC to take action against the commentary on neutrality.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 3, 2025 07:40:18 IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator's 'Azad Kashmir' Line Overshadows Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 that followed spawned a storm of controversy after former Pakistan captain turned commentator Sana Mir made a politically charged statement in the air, she addressed Azad Kashmir when talking about a Pakistani player. It happened in the opening game between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator’s ‘Azad Kashmir’ Line During Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Commenting on the young squad, Mir said ‘Natalia, the Kashmiri girl, is an idler who plays lots of cricket at Lahore. She must go to Lahore to play the greater part of her cricket there.’ This was an apparently casual observation that caused much criticism, many people claiming that she was politicizing the sport. The social media users rapidly organized, calling on the ICC and BCCI to have her ousted from the commentary panel by failing to adhere to the principle of neutrality in broadcasting sports activities.

Match Highlights Of Pakistan vs Bangladesh

The ICC also has very strict regulations against politicizing the coverage of the cricketing events, which makes this episode particularly sensitive. Critics said that comments like these will create geopolitical tensions and spoil the spirit of such activities in international sporting events. Pakistan did not have a good field test. The disciplined bowling by pacer Marufa Akter, who struck two batters with the first ball and initiated the fall of Pakistan, saw Bangladesh bowling Pakistan out in 38.3 overs with a total of 129 runs. Spinner Nahida Akter also contributed when she removed key wickets when the power play was in progress and the momentum of Pakistan was gone. In Pakistan, the innings was not fluent, their run rate was hardly more than 4 per over, and they did not make 100 until the 30th over, there were only 14 boundaries made, in total. 

Critics On ‘Azad Kashmir’ Line During Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Although the outcome of the match attracted people, the scandal overshadowed the results. The advocates of political neutrality in sports regard this as an illustration of how unstable commentary may turn out to be. Cries of rectification are increasing, as most of them opine that commentators should not be allowed to inject politics especially when it is a globally aired event. The response on the part of the ICC is yet to be seen. Will Sanctioning follow? Will the standards of broadcasting be tightened? The case has been a reminder of the fact that the line between sports commentary and political feeling can be very thin at times based on the competition between countries that have complicated histories.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:34 AM IST
Tags: Azad Kashmiriccicc women wcICC Women World Cup 2025pakistan-vs-bangladesh

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Cricket Commentator’s ‘Azad Kashmir’ Line Overshadows Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

QUICK LINKS