Home > Sports > Good News For Messi Fans: Lionel Messi Announces India Tour, Will Visit These Cities In December 2025, Keen To Meet GenZ Fans

Football legend Lionel Messi will return to India after 14 years for his India Tour 2025, with events scheduled in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi this December. The tour will feature concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup, and charitable initiatives.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 2, 2025 20:21:29 IST

Football legend Lionel Messi announced his India Tour 2025 through an Instagram post. He confirmed that he will visit Kolkata on December 13, Mumbai on December 14, and Delhi on December 15. This marks his return to India after 14 years. The visit will include concerts, football clinics for youth, a paddle cup, and the launch of several charitable initiatives. Messi’s post quickly gained attention from fans across the country, with many expressing excitement for his arrival.

In his message, Messi said he felt “truly excited” to be visiting India in December. He added that it will be a pleasure to attend events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. He also hinted at the possibility of one more city being added to the schedule. Messi stated that tickets for the India Tour 2025 will be available exclusively on the District app. He thanked The Satadru Dutta Initiative for making the tour possible.

Events Planned During India Tour 2025

Messi’s India visit will include multiple activities beyond football. Concerts, youth football training sessions, a paddle cup, and charity initiatives will be held in different stadiums. These events aim to connect fans with the global football icon while also promoting sports at the grassroots level. Fans will get the chance to watch Messi engage in interactive sessions and meet top dignitaries and Indian celebrities. The tour is expected to draw huge crowds in every city where events will be organised.

Messi Returns to India After 14 Years

Messi last visited India in 2011, when he led Argentina in an international football friendly match against Venezuela in Kolkata. His 2025 tour will be his first return since then, making it a historic moment for football fans in the country. The announcement has already created massive excitement, with fans preparing to witness one of the greatest footballers of all time live in India once again. The Satadru Dutta Initiative, which is managing the tour, confirmed that preparations are underway.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 8:21 PM IST
