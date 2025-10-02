National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review

Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has started trending across the country soon after its release. Fans and critics are praising the film for its strong story, cultural depth, and stunning visuals. The prequel explores the sacred significance of the jungle and highlights how faith and tradition protect communities from exploitation.

Rishabh Shetty shines once again in the role of Berme, who rises against the unjust King Kulshekhara. With action, spirituality, and folklore at its core, the movie carries forward the legacy of Kantara (2022), which had surprised audiences by winning National Awards and creating box office history.

#KantaraChapter1 is visually breathtaking & deeply rooted in folklore…!

Rishab Shetty shines again—1st half is a little slow, but the 2nd half HITS HARD…! 🔥

Ambitious, spiritual & Powerful

Interval block & last 20 mins = PURE GOOSEBUMPS…! 🔥

Huge kudos to the Art Team! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CItCheYcW5 — Ananthajith Asokkumar 🇮🇳 (@iamananthajith) October 2, 2025

Powerful Storyline and Gripping Performances

The film narrates the story of Kulshekhara, crowned as King of Bangara, who rules with arrogance and exploitation. When he challenges the sanctity of the mystic forest, Berme, the strongest leader of the Kantara tribe, defends his people and their traditions. Tempted by the advances of the outside world, Berme steps out of the jungle, only to face caste discrimination and violence in Kulshekhara’s kingdom.

This journey highlights the constant battle between good and evil. Rishabh Shetty’s performance, combined with Gulshan Devaiah’s strong portrayal of Kulshekhara, creates a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with audiences.

Technical Brilliance and Visual Grandeur

Director-actor Rishabh Shetty balances devotion, folklore, and action with cinematic brilliance. The film’s cinematography, VFX, and background score elevate its impact on the big screen. Rukmini Vasanth makes her presence felt with a solid role alongside Shetty. While the Hindi-dubbed version uses colloquial words that feel out of place for the timeline, several important dialogues are retained in the original language to preserve authenticity. The gripping climax and breathtaking sequences have earned widespread praise. Viewers and critics have described the film as a technically outstanding production that combines traditional storytelling with modern cinematic excellence.

Social Media Reactions Call It a Masterpiece

Fans have filled social media platforms with enthusiastic reviews for Kantara: Chapter 1. Many viewers called the movie “a masterpiece” and predicted another National Award for Rishabh Shetty. One user wrote that Shetty’s facial expressions alone “felt like a TED talk,” while another praised the climax

as “pure goosebumps.”