LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Sports > Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

Applications for the top position were just closed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which received 170 submissions, a significant decrease from the 291 received the previous year. After Manolo Marquez resigned on July 2, the AIFF opened the application process two days later in an attempt to find a new coach.

In 2020–21, Fowler also served as East Bengal's coach. The 62-year-old Constantine has already led India twice, from 2002–05 and 2015–2019, including the Asian Cup.
In 2020–21, Fowler also served as East Bengal's coach. The 62-year-old Constantine has already led India twice, from 2002–05 and 2015–2019, including the Asian Cup.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 22, 2025 20:24:08 IST

Manolo Marquez resigned as head coach of the Indian men’s football team earlier this month, and Robbie Fowler, a former striker for Liverpool, and Stephen Constantine, a former coach, have applied for the role. Indian football is going through a radical change. In response to AIFF’s earlier this month ad seeking a replacement for Marquez, 170 applicants, including Constantine and Fowler, had responded.

Global attention

Although the AIFF hasn’t formally disclosed the list of applications, insiders confirm that Fowler and Kewell are both well-known candidates looking to lead the Blue Tigers, according to recent reports. International experience and high-profile appeal are brought by Kewell, who has led multiple clubs in the lower divisions of English football, and Fowler, who has held managerial positions with East Bengal and Brisbane Roar. A number of seasoned strategists are also in the running, such as Jordi Vinyals, who led Barcelona B and more recently Zhejiang Professional in China, and Caio Zanardie, the former coach of Brazil U-17. 

Stephen Constantine, the former India coach who has coached the national side for the longest period of time (73 games), is also on the list. Former Maldivian and Tajikistan manager Peter Segrt, who has a wealth of Asian football experience, joins him. Spanish tactics from the Indian Super League, Antonio Lopez Habas and Sergio Lobera, both of whom won league titles, have also expressed interest. Their in-depth knowledge of Indian football might work to their advantage.

Any national coaches?

Santosh Kashyap, Sanjoy Sen, and Khalid Jamil are some of the leading Indian candidates on the home front.  Each of the three is regarded as a respected figure in the national setup and has coached at the top levels of Indian football. The federation is eager to select a coach who can boost the chances of the national squad as the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers approach.

Long before, Manolo Marquez wanted to retire.

The Spaniard, who was coaching two teams (FC Goa being the other), had expressed a long-standing desire to resign as head coach of India, according to a PTI report. According to the report, Marquez had already told the AIFF of his choice prior to India’s game against Hong Kong. He need an arrangement with the AIFF, therefore he could not be released from his responsibilities.

Also Read: Viktor Gyokeres Signs for Arsenal: It’s Official

Tags: aiffHead CoachIndian Football TeamRobbie FowlerStephen Constantine

RELATED News

Ravi Shastri Drops His Power List Of Indian Cricket Greats
Durand Cup 2025: Venues, Fixtures and Everything You Need To Know
Why The Climate Crisis Is Cricket’s Ultimate Test Match: Experts Paint A Grim Picture
Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe: Pre Season Friendly, How To Watch On DAZN
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: England vs Italy, When And Where To Watch, Match Preview

More News

Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men’s New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Talk Show To Spill Bollywood Tea! When And Where To Watch?
Savy Infra And Logistics IPO Fully Subscribed: What Are The Key Dates, Objectives, And Company Overview?
Bill Cosby Heartbroken Over The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death, Pays Emotional Tribute
Korean Star Ji Chang-wook’s ‘Down-To-Earth’ Gesture Wins Hearts Worldwide
Weinstein Company Fallout: Harvey Weinstein Drops ‘Financial Betrayal’ Lawsuit Against Bob Weinstein
Paytm Powers Up The Digital Economy With AI-Led Revenue Surge And Merchant Growth
Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘My Love From The Star’ Premieres Globally Amid The Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy
Ahaan Pandey’s Mother Gets Emotional As Son’s Debut Movie Saiyaara Breaks Record At Box Office
Swastika Castal IPO Subscribed Over 2 Times Ahead Of Allotment: Key Dates, Price, And Investment Details
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?