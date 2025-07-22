LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Viktor Gyokeres Signs for Arsenal: It's Official

Viktor Gyokeres Signs for Arsenal: It’s Official

The two teams have finally agreed on Gyokeres' valuation after Arsenal approached Sporting CP about a transfer at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

Sporting accepted Gunners’ last bid of €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission.
Sporting accepted Gunners’ last bid of €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 20:03:38 IST

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano announced Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival at Arsenal just moments ago. Today marks the official signing of the pact after days of discussions and near collapse.

Clubs in the Premier League and throughout Europe are searching to bolster their rosters in anticipation of the 2025–2026 season as the summer transfer window continues.

The possibility of Liverpool acquiring Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt seems imminent. As the former Paris Saint-Germain striker is on Merseyside for a medical, a £79 million deal has been worked out. The Reds have defeated Newcastle’s interest in signing him after the Magpies refused to let go of Alexander Isak.

In Ruben Amorim’s revamped assault, Manchester United has added Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to their roster, joining Matheus Cunha. Now that Marcus Rashford appears to be headed for a loan move to Barcelona and Juventus is showing interest in Jadon Sancho, the team will concentrate on outgoings.

Details of the contract

After Gyokeres agreed to a five-year contract, a deal was reached club to club with Sporting, and everything was completed.  In order for Arsenal to pay the €63.5 million fixed price plus €10 million in add-ons, his representatives will lower their commission. Gyokeres will be a huge addition to Arteta soon.

Over the past two seasons, the north London club has been frantically looking for a forward, and the 27-year-old Sweden international is a highly sought-after striker throughout Europe.
Despite late interest from other teams, Gyokeres was only interested in joining Arsenal, according to reports from England.

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season, was named Arsenal’s top target for a center-forward. For a large portion of 2024–25, Arsenal was without a designated No. 9 due to injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. As a result, the team finished second in the Premier League for the third straight year, ten points behind champions Liverpool and with 17 fewer goals scored.

Manchester United attempted to sabotage Arsenal’s attempt to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as the Red Devils are nearing a deal to pay the Portuguese team’s €70 million (£60.6m/$81.4m) asking price.

