Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe: Pre Season Friendly, How To Watch On DAZN

A major change in FC Barcelona’s summer preparations will occur when Hansi Flick leads the team through a crucial preseason ahead of the 2025–26 season. The Barcelona supporters will be eager to start a new season with the goal of winning even more trophies after a fantastic season under Flick.

Barcelona will officially resume training under new head coach Hansi Flick on July 13th, when they begin their 2025–26 preseason preparations. The team will start a high-profile Asian tour shortly after reassembling as part of their preparations for the upcoming La Liga season. Before going to South Korea to play two more friendlies, the Catalan giants will start their tour in Japan, where they will meet Vissel Kobe. As Barcelona prepares for the upcoming season and looks to defend their La Liga title, the tour is an essential component of their preparation.

Barcelona’s preseason squad for 2025

Although FC Barcelona has not yet made their complete 2025–2026 preseason roster public, we are aware of the most important details in advance of their July preparations. Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the men’s first team will resume training at the Ciutat Esportiva on July 14 after beginning with medical examinations on July 13. During preseason, the following confirmed new signings are anticipated to play: Following Barca’s activation of his €25 million release clause from Espanyol, Joan Garcia joined. He is anticipated to compete for first-team minutes once his arrival was formally confirmed in mid-June.

Another player who might be left at home is Oriol Romeu, who didn’t make Flick’s roster for the season after returning from a loan with Girona. Many of the younger players might also leave, but they will all undoubtedly be excited to board the aircraft and attempt to win over Flick before the new season begins. The senior team has been working with people like Ibrahim Diarra, Jofre Torrents, Jan Virgili, Toni and Guille Fernandez, Landry Farre, and Dro Fernandez. Even though Dani Rodriguez has returned to work after having shoulder surgery, his injury may cause him to be left behind.

When and Where to watch

Live coverage of Barcelona vs. Vissel Kobe is scheduled on July 27 at 3:30 PM IST. Barcelona’s La Liga title defence starts with three friendlies in South Korea and Japan. All three are available to watch live on DAZN for free.

Also Read: Rodri To Real Madrid: A Potential Galactico?