Rodri To Real Madrid: A Potential Galactico?

Significant changes may be in the works at Real Madrid’s midfield. SPORT claims that the Spanish powerhouses are keeping a close eye on Rodri, the Manchester City star, and have a long-term strategy in place: either sign him in 2026, when his contract would be up in a year, or wait until 2027, when he will be a free agent. Marca also notes that there is increasing doubt over Eduardo Camavinga’s future with the team.

Real Madrid’s signings this season

As the team has determined that strengthening the defensive midfield is a top priority, Real Madrid has already made four summer acquisitions and may soon make a fifth. Xabi Alonso’s first season as manager is to prevent a recurrence of the position’s numerous issues from the previous campaign. Although Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all natural pivots for Real Madrid at the moment, their inconsistent play over the past 12 months has sparked calls for a new, elite addition. Additionally, Rodri Hernandez has been highlighted by club executives as their ideal target. Real Madrid is keeping an eye on the 29-year-old’s condition, according to Diario AS.

After missing nine months of action due to an ACL injury, Rodri made his comeback at the Club World Cup, and Real Madrid officials criticised his performances. They are anticipated to repeat this when Man City resumes Premier League play, with the goal of making a move in 2026 if he has returned to his best playing form, but only if he does not sign a new contract with the Cityzens first.

Real Madrid’s Options this transfer season

Although there is no assurance that Rodri won’t sign a new contract with Man City within the next ten to twelve months, he would be a market opportunity in this scenario. Real Madrid has other choices, though, like Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, Nicolo Barella of Inter, and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea, should that option fade.

However, there is apprehension regarding their signing because it is thought that their asking costs would be within or higher than €100 million. Real Madrid would not have to pay this much for a new midfield player, and if Rodri had a full year left on his deal with Man City come next summer, they wouldn’t have to.

