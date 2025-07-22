Minerva Academy FC of Punjab reached a major milestone on Saturday when they won the Gothia Cup, also called the World Youth Cup, in the boys under-14 division in Gothenburg, Sweden. Two years after winning the U-13 championship, they have now triumphed. Minerva Academy DOMINATES Gothia Cup, Clinching Historic Second Title for Indian Football – A Must-Read Victory!

The team from Mohali won the final by a resounding 4-0 over Escuela de Football 18 Tucuman from Argentina.

The final started with both teams putting one another to the test in front of a boisterous audience. However, Minerva broke the tie halfway through the first half with a strong long-range effort that eluded the Argentine custodian. The Indian team gained strength as the game went on, and in the second half, Rhythm, Yohenba, Raj, and Denamoni scored three more goals in quick succession to complete the decisive victory.

𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬! 💪 We don’t just say “Who are we? CHAMPIONS!” — We scream it. We own it. We prove it. You came to play.

We came to conquer.#MAFC #Warriors #TheFactory #IndianFootball #WarriorsInEurope pic.twitter.com/nOvMbwpMxa — Minerva Academy Football Club (@minervapunjabfc) July 19, 2025

What is Gothia Cup?

With the establishment of the Special Olympics Trophy category in 2011, the Gothia Cup is the biggest international youth football competition, giving athletes with a range of cognitive abilities a stage.

A record 1,920 teams from 80 nations competed in all age divisions in the Gothia Cup’s silver jubilee 2025 edition, which is hosted yearly by BK Hacken. There were 16 groups with 67 teams from 10 different countries competing in the Boys 14B division alone.

A nation honours its unsung heroes with a commendation ceremony

The athletes’ unwavering attitude was praised by Smt. Raksha Khadse during the event held in New Delhi on Monday: “These champions embody India’s soul – courage, unity, and quiet determination.” Every Indian feels proud of them after their triumph on a worldwide scale, which further solidifies our dedication to inclusive sports. She emphasized government programs like the Khelo India Para Games, which give athletes with disabilities more chances to compete.

For Special Olympics Bharat, this back-to-back victory is unparalleled. Its importance was underscored by Special Olympics Bharat President Dr. Mallika Nadda, who said, “This isn’t only about football. It is evidence that remarkable potential arises when we invest in inclusivity. The triumph of these athletes dispels misconceptions about intellectual disability because they practice tirelessly and overcome social obstacles. The team’s unity was evident, exemplifying the Special Olympics motto: ‘Let me win.’ But let me have courage in trying if I can’t win.”

