MLS All Star Game: MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars: Your Ultimate Preview And Viewing Guide

Austin will now be the focus of the North American soccer community as the MLS All-Star Game is set to take place at Q2 Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 AM IST.

Played between MLS all-star teams and Liga MX in Mexico, the match may include some of the greatest names in international football over the past 20 years. There will be plenty of domestic flair as well, as some members of the U.S. Men’s National Team are anticipated to come along with a few players from the Mexico squad that won the Gold Cup in Houston earlier this month.

The Major League Soccer All-Stars will represent both the league and the United States when they take on the All-Stars of Liga MX, Mexico’s top soccer league, in contrast to last week’s MLB All-Star game, where players represented their leagues.

The players on Estevez’s team were chosen by the media, players, and fans before the all-star game. All-time great Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Diego Luna, a midfielder for Real Salt Lake who just played a significant part in Team USA’s run to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, are among the players that were voted in.

A few players to keep an eye on

Lionel Messi

Messi, who is widely regarded as the best player in the history of the game, has been selected to the MLS All-Star team for the second consecutive season. It is uncertain if he will travel to Q2 Stadium. This season, Messi has participated in 18 MLS games, scoring 18 goals and dishing out seven assists. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and the Champions League trophy four times.

Sergio Ramos

With seven La Liga titles with Real Madrid and four Champions League summit appearances, Ramos is the most accomplished defender currently playing in the world of football. As Spain won two European Championships and a World Cup in six years, he helped ignite what was possibly the greatest run of domination on the international scene for any country. He formed a wall at the back for Spain. He now plays for Liga MX team Monterrey at the age of 39.

Jordi Alba

While playing with Messi at Barcelona, Alba won six La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League. Over the course of his 18-year playing career in Spain and the US, Alba, a left back with exceptional technical prowess, has scored 32 goals and provided 115 assists. So far this season, he has one goal and five assists for Inter Miami.

James Rodriguez

A two-time Champions League champion and seven-time domestic champion between Porto, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, Rodríguez is another player with an impressive track record on the European scene. In 102 games for Colombia, he has also scored 58 goals. Rodríguez has made 18 appearances since joining the Mexican team, contributing nine goals with Leon.

When and Where to watch

On Wednesday, the game will start at 6:30 AM IST on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app. The third season of MLS matches will only be broadcast by Apple, which in 2022 inked a 10-year contract with MLS at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.

