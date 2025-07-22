The Art Of Buying Glory: Most Expensive Transfers In The History Of Football

Around the world, football is a popular sport, and for football fans, one of the most exciting times of the year is the transfer window. In football, there are typically two transfer windows: summer and winter. Each transfer window’s length varies based on the national football association and the domestic league in that nation. On the other hand, the winter football window lasts all of January, while the European summer window typically runs from July 1 to November 31. European football’s transfer season is busy as teams try to acquire the best players to win the UEFA Champions League.

It’s incredible to consider that just eight years ago, a £100 million transfer was unheard of. However, in 2017, that barrier was broken, and since then, more than ten deals have reached that staggering amount. Analysing past transfer fees is a strong method of determining a player’s market value. The ultimate list of the 100 most costly football transfers ever made is provided below, arranged starting with the most costly player ever.

Neymar Jr

Move: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain

Year: 2017

PSG stunned the football community in 2017 when they paid €222 million to get Neymar from Barcelona. He became the most expensive football player of all time when his release clause was paid in full. Neymar joined PSG in order to help them win the UEFA Champions League and to increase the club’s reputation throughout the world. The market was irrevocably altered by this trade, which caused several players’ prices to rise.

Kylian Mbappe

Move: AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain

Year: 2018

A year after Neymar, PSG made yet another big acquisition. From Monaco, they acquired Kylian Mbappe. The agreement, which began as a loan in 2017, was extended to a permanent one in 2018 for €180 million. Mbappe emerged as one of the world’s top forwards quite rapidly. He has been an important member of PSG ever since he helped France win the 2018 World Cup.

Philippe Coutinho

Move: Liverpool to Barcelona

Year: 2018

For €160 million, including add-ons, Barcelona acquired Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018. The team anticipated he would take Neymar’s spot after he left last year. At Barcelona, though, Coutinho fell short of expectations. He later returned to the Premier League after being loaned to Bayern Munich.

Joao Felix

Move: Benfica to Atletico Madrid

Year: 2019

In 2019, teenage Portuguese attacker Joao Felix was acquired by Atletico Madrid for €126 million. He became one of the most costly teens in football history as a result of this agreement. He was considered by Atletico as Antoine Griezmann’s long-term replacement. Felix has been loaned to teams like Chelsea and Barcelona, though, since he has failed to make an impression on a regular basis.

Ousmane Dembele

Move: Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona

Year: 2018

In 2017–18, Dembele moved from Borussia Dortmund in Germany to Barcelona. The purchase price was £118.29 million. Currently, the right winger is a member of PSG in Ligue 1. In his career to date, he has 91 assists and 73 goals. The Frenchman has formerly played for Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Rennes.

Olivia Smith

Move: Liverpool to Arsenal

Year: 2025

Prior to Arsenal making Olivia Smith the first million-pound player in July 2025, Naomi Girma held the word-record for six months. They were so convinced of the 20-year-old’s talent that they were prepared to pay a fee never before seen in the women’s game to hire her after the Gunners were defeated by her magic in the FA Cup quarterfinals earlier in the year, when she led Liverpool to an unexpected victory.

Naomi Girma

Move: San Diego Wave to Chelsea

Year: 2025

In January 2025, Chelsea signed Naomi Girma for £883,000, which is equivalent to $1,100,000, making her the first million-dollar player in women’s sports. Girma, who is only 24 years old, is already regarded as one of the world’s top centre backs, if not the best. She established this reputation throughout her first three seasons in the NWSL with the San Diego Wave, and her performances for the United States in the 2024 Olympic Games, where she and her team took home the gold, undoubtedly solidified it.

