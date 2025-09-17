"Indian team, BCCI and Govt aligned, everything depends on situation": Irfan Pathan on Asia Cup handshake row
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 11:34:06 IST

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the handshake row during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, where Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts before and after the match.

Pathan stressed that such decisions are not made in isolation but in complete alignment with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government.

“The cricketers, BCCI and the govt of India are aligned. Everything runs in the alignment of the situation and it is also an individual decision,” Pathan said.

He further underlined that while the controversy has dominated headlines, the Indian team’s performance on the field remains the bigger story.

“Indian team is playing very well. All controversy is on one hand and the way the Indian team is moving ahead is on the other,” he added.

The decision not to shake hands came as a mark of respect for the families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pathan also lauded the Odisha Pro T20 League being organized by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). He believes the tournament can be a stepping stone for young cricketers in the state.

“This will give opportunity to a lot of young talents. It will profit Odisha cricket a lot… I am hoping that a lot of players will reach the top level in this,” Pathan remarked.

The Odisha Pro T20 League is set to begin on September 17, featuring six teams and 18 matches, with Pathan and Odisha’s own Debashish Mohanty serving as ambassadors. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

