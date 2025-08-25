India’s Squad For CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Revealed, Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Fixtures

The newly appointed Indian head coach, Khalid Jamil has announced the squad comprising of 23 players to carry the squad in the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, which will begin on August 29, 2025. It is the debut of Jamil as a coach of the national team. Sunil Chhetri has been one of the cornerstones of Indian football but the veteran is notably absent in the squad. The absence of Chhetri implies a change in strategy in terms of inducting fresh talents into the team.

Squad Overview

The following is a list of the chosen team.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwar

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvai

Attackers: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh Jr, Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Strategical Choices and Immrumentation

Leaving out Sunil Chhetri has left the fans and pundits surprised. Coach Jamil has however, indicated his willingness to scout new talent and create a team that can compete at the top most level. The non availability of Mohun Bagan players, including Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, is given because the club has declined to release its players as the CAFA Nation Cup does not come within the FIFA international window. These challenges have impacted the preparation of the team but Jamil believes in the potential of the team. He sees the CAFA Nations Cup as an avenue to test the strength of the national team as well as to evaluate areas of strength and weakness before the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The team also has familiar face of senior goal keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who has been a dependable member of the national team setup.

Upcoming Fixtures

August 29: India vs Tajikistan

September 1: India vs Iran

September 4: India vs Afghanistan

The qualifiers of each group will move on to the play offs on September 8 with the top two positions of the group facing in the final in Tashkent and the second placed teams fighting in the third place game, Dushanbe. Showcasing emerging talents and laying down the foundations to future international football success, the CAFA Nations Cup is something India can look forward to and achieve as this new coach embarks on this new journey.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Kerala Tour Stadium Assumptions, Here’s Everything You Need To Know!