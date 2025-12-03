India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled, Comes With Tricolour On The collar, Rohit Sharma Says, ‘Now, with the World Cup Happening In…’

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey: India’s new T20I jersey on Wednesday was unveiled by former skipper Rohit Sharma during the mid-innings break of the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and Adidas representatives formally handed over the jerseys to Rohit and Tilak Varma.

Sharma who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph said that the next edition of the tournament is going to be an exciting one as it is happening in India.

“It’s been a long journey. We won our first World Cup in 2007, and we had to wait more than 15 years to win the next one. It’s been a long road with plenty of ups and downs, but it felt great to lift the trophy again. Now, with the World Cup happening in India, it’s going to be an exciting tournament. My best wishes are always with the team, and I’m sure everyone will be behind them, supporting them and doing their best,” he said.

The jersey carries a deep blue base with vibrant orange panels along the sides. In a key design shift, the tricolour has been moved to the collar, while vertical blue stripes run across the front to add texture.

The T20 World Cup 2026 that is scheduled to take place in India will be held between February 7 to March 8 and will feature 20 teams. Hosts India who are also the defending champions will start their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7 against the USA.

The Indian team will be playing against South Africa in their next T20I assignment and the side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman Gill made it back to the squad as vice-captain after a neck injury kept him out of the current ODI series. He got hurt during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, had to sit out the second one in Guwahati, plus the whole ODI series.

A BCCI source says Gill has recovered and is back as vice-captain, but only if he stays fit.