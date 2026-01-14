Internet Melts As Mitchell Starc’s ‘Three-Word’ Reaction To Alyssa Healy’s Cricket Retirement Goes Viral

The social media post of Australia’s fast bowling ace Mitchell Starc, who is now married to the star wicket keeper batter that has just retired from the international scene, melted the hearts of many people online with its simplicity and strength. Healy was the star performer and one of the highest rated players in women’s cricket history, and she made the announcement that her retirement from the sports world after the series in India was going to be a short but sweet goodbye.

Mitchell Starc’s ‘Three-Word’ Reaction To Alyssa Healy’s Cricket Retirement

Starc responded to this with the emotive three word message ‘Proud of ya’ accompanied by a heart emoji that made the fans not only love him but also made him trend all over the social media for the honest and deep emotional expression. Healy’s retirement is the most significant moment in the history of women’s cricket until now as the 35-year-old player has been the pillar of the Australian success story across all formats. The player has been a part of almost 300 international matches, having scored more than 7,000 runs and taken 275 catches/stumpings along with leading the team to various World Cups including two 50 over titles and six T20 World Cups. The ending of her career coincides with the period of close to two decades during which she has transformed the image of a wicket keeper batter and unlocked new markets for women’s cricket globally. In her own words, she thinks it is the right moment for her to say goodbye as her competitive edge has naturally worn out after being on top for so long.

Mitchell Starc And Alyssa Healy

Starc and Healy have become one of the power couples in cricket, enjoying success worldwide at the same time. His emotional reaction on social media was very powerful and widespread, with fans commenting on the authenticity and care that were shown in his short message. The three word reaction summarized the feelings of pride and respect that were by large the cricket community as they readied to part with one of the greatest players of all time. While Healy’s last games versus India come closer, it is already being anticipated that her supporters and even other players will pay tribute to the wonderful impact she had on the sport.

