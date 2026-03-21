IPL 2026 | ‘155 Kmph Ready To Be Broken…?’: Mayank Yadav Set To Partner Mohammed Shami In LSG

The unmistakable sound of fast deliveries thudding in the nets has heralded the return of Mayank Yadav, one of India’s brightest young fast bowlers. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank is gradually making a comeback after a difficult nine-month injury break, which was a real test of his physical and mental strength.

Previously able to reach speeds of more than 156 kmph in IPL 2024, Mayank’s fast ascent was stopped by a string of injuries. A lower abdominal strain sidelined him after only a few games into his debut season, whereas a lumbar stress fracture and a toe injury kept him away for most of 2025. The seriousness of his back problem led to surgery in New Zealand and then a long rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Only having participated in two competitive games in the last 10 months, Mayank is currently returning to his form step by step. Although there have been doubts about his fitness, the young man of 23 is sure of himself. I am absolutely fine. I am progressing well, he expressed, showing his eagerness to come back stronger.

His time away from the game has profoundly changed his mindset. His sheer speed was the talk of the town when he first burst onto the scene, but gradually the focus has shifted to mastering control, consistency, and being able to bowl for long periods. He admitted that perhaps his body was not quite up to the extreme pace, and he is now focusing on making it more durable

🚨Mayank Yadav has arrived in Lucknow for IPL 2026.🚨 Shockingly, he has played only 6 matches since IPL 2024. Will he be able to play all the matches this time? pic.twitter.com/oV9PrXtd6c — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 16, 2026



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Mohd Shami makes LSG bowling more Lethal

LSG have further demonstrated their faith in their pace champion by giving him a hefty 11 crore contract for the IPL 2026. With seasoned players like Mohammed Shami leading the attack, Mayank would not be the only one bearing the burden. Labelled a major highlight, Mayank’s return is a potential game-changer for LSG as they will be playing against the Delhi Capitals in the first match. It may also serve as his point of transformation from a raw fast bowler to a polished and complete one.

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