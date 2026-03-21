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Home > Sports News > Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Brighton vs Liverpool live streaming? kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the American Express Stadium showdown

Liverpool vs Brighton (Image Credits: X)
Liverpool vs Brighton (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 21, 2026 17:39:41 IST

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Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Liverpool will be visiting the Amex Stadium on Saturday at lunchtime, and they will be hoping to enhance their credentials as one of the top-four teams after a very exciting European comeback.

The Reds are coming to the South Coast on the back of a very dominant 40 win against Galatasaray on Wednesday, which confirmed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals. That, however, hasn’t quite been the case for the domestic performances, as Arne Slot’s men have won only four games out of their nine league matches after a continental fixture on a Wednesday.

At the moment, Liverpool stand at fifth in the Premier League, and they are very keen to steer clear of a repeat of last weekend’s letdown when a 90th-minute Richarlison goal for Tottenham Hotspur deprived them of two very crucial points. So far, the Reds have let in eight goals in the 90th minute or later of the game, each time directly leading to their dropping of points.

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Brighton vs Liverpool  Live Streaming, Premier  League 2025-26

When will the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League  2025-26 match will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

When will the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Where will the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton.

Where to Watch Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Star Sports Network and Jiohotstar.

Also Read:  IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

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Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

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Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India
Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India
Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India
Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

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