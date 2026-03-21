IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant visited Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of IPL 2026 to offer prayers, seeking blessings and preparing spiritually for the season.

Lucknow Super Giants (Image Credits:X)
Lucknow Super Giants (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 21, 2026 17:03:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Preceding the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to receive blessings before the tournament. This trip was a part of the team’s pre-season planning, and a few members of the LSG management were there. After the temple prayer, Goenka remarked, “We can never finish worshipping Lord Ram, and since the IPL season is near, all the players came to the temple here for worship… Things fall into place with the blessings of Lord Ram.”

LSG’s official X handle shared the news of their visit: “Dr Sanjiv Goenka along with captain Rishabh Pant and a few other squad members, visited Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to get blessings. JAI SHREE RAM.”

Pant, in the meantime, talked about the team’s pre-season training and the hiring of Bharat Arun as the team’s new bowling coach. He acknowledged Arun’s knowledge and influence on the team, emphasising that his connection with the bowlers has already led to better results and higher self-esteem. “The training with the fast bowlers has been awesome. Bharat Arun, sir, has become a part of the team, and since his arrival, he has been contributing a lot. I have had mainly discussions with him about what I expect from bowlers and what he thinks he can bring to the table. The vibe is just great. He is one of the most gifted bowling coaches, and I trust him since I worked with him when he was part of the Indian cricket team, ” Pant stated.

You Might Be Interested In

Besides that, the captain pointed out that Arun’s tenure has made the bowlers comfortable enough to discuss their thoughts and provide feedback, thereby solidifying the team’s strategy as a whole. “He is the one with experience. The bowlers have confidence in him, and they share their thoughts with him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach: a person who adds value to the system. When we turn the clock back to last season, we felt that we had to bolster our bowling. So, he is the one who can be of great help to us, and that is the main reason I am looking forward to working with him, ” Pant expressed.

LSG IPL Schedule

On March 11, the BCCI released the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 that will be played from March 28 to April 12. Pant’s LSG will kick off their season with a home game against Delhi Capitals on April 1, followed by matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9, and Gujarat Titans on April 12. The current champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will match their wits with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read:“Regaining 7 Kgs Was Tough”: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reflects on Injury Comeback Ahead of IPL 2026

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026LSGLucknow Super Giantsrishabh pantSanjiv Goenka

RELATED News

IPL 2026: KKR’s Pace Attack In Disarray As Another Star Speedster Gets Sidelined Due To Injury

‘What is Cricket Australia Doing?’: Aakash Chopra Goes After CA For Mitchell Starc’s Absence From Delhi Capitals Initial Matches For IPL 2026

Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

IPL 2026: Take 1 Crore And Leave! Ex KKR and India Batter Slams PBKS Star Lockie Ferguson For Missing Start Of Tournament

Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

LATEST NEWS

Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

Who Was Ravi Gopal? 26-Year-Old Indian National From UP Gets Killed In Riyadh Missile Attack, Family Reveals, ‘The Call Got Disconnected After…’

Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

Who Is Edappadi K Palaniswami? Former CM, AIADMK Chief Eyes Comeback in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026- A Look at His Political Journey and Strategy Amid Face-Off with DMK

Ananya Panday’s Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 Ramp Walk Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘She Looks Like Kendall Jenner’ | WATCH

iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

As Israel-Iran War Escalates, Why Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Scrambling To Borrow $2 Billion From IMF, ADB? Explained

From Oscars To Obstacle: Voice Of Hind Rajab Faces India Roadblock, CBFC Denies Clearance Despite Suggesting No Cuts, Full Row Explained

GATE COAP 2026 Schedule OUT: Round 1 Begins On This Date, Check Out Direct Link, Counselling Schedule, And Important Details Inside

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

QUICK LINKS