IPL 2026 Auction: From Avesh Khan To Rishabh Pant, Season-Wise List Of LSG Costliest Players

Most Expensive Players Of Lucknow Super Giants Each Season

The Lucknow Super Giants have had a very interesting journey when it comes to the cash they spent in the IPL auctions! The most expensive player of the team has always been noticed in every season and has kept the fans and analysts wondering with the unbelievable bids that have made the news. The real traffic-stopper? Rishabh Pant, of course, who broke all records at the 2025 auction with a staggering ₹27 crore price tag. Indeed, 27 crores! To compare, that is more than some entire teams’ combined spending on several players!

Prior to Pant’s unbelievable bid, LSG’s pricey purchases had been Avesh Khan at ₹10 crores in 2022, Nicholas Pooran at ₹16 crores in 2023, and Shivam Mavi at ₹6.4 crores in 2024. Each player added a bit of thrill, but Pant’s world-beating price created a stir in the cricketing universe.

The question is, who will LSG try to get next? Unpredictable IPL auctions mean that every season might just bring us yet another surprise splash of money!