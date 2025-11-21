LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: From Avesh Khan To Rishabh Pant, Season-Wise List Of LSG Costliest Players

IPL 2026 Auction: From Avesh Khan To Rishabh Pant, Season-Wise List Of LSG Costliest Players

Lucknow Super Giants made history with Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 crore 2025 IPL auction record. LSG retains Pant for IPL 2026, keeping fans excited ahead of the mini-auction on December 16.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 21, 2025 14:09:53 IST

Most Expensive Players Of Lucknow Super Giants Each Season

The Lucknow Super Giants have had a very interesting journey when it comes to the cash they spent in the IPL auctions! The most expensive player of the team has always been noticed in every season and has kept the fans and analysts wondering with the unbelievable bids that have made the news. The real traffic-stopper? Rishabh Pant, of course, who broke all records at the 2025 auction with a staggering ₹27 crore price tag. Indeed, 27 crores! To compare, that is more than some entire teams’ combined spending on several players!

Prior to Pant’s unbelievable bid, LSG’s pricey purchases had been Avesh Khan at ₹10 crores in 2022, Nicholas Pooran at ₹16 crores in 2023, and Shivam Mavi at ₹6.4 crores in 2024. Each player added a bit of thrill, but Pant’s world-beating price created a stir in the cricketing universe.

The question is, who will LSG try to get next? Unpredictable IPL auctions mean that every season might just bring us yet another surprise splash of money!

Record-Breaking 2025 Auction Of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants completely ruled over the 2025 IPL season, turning it into a historic event by making a big splash at the auction with Rishabh Pant being their player for a huge price of ₹27 crore.

Not only did the team get Pant, but also it became the largest ever IPL auction bidding up to now, breaking through every previous bid with a huge difference. The fans and cricket experts were shocked to witness such a gigantic amount being spent; some even drew parallels to the total expenditure of whole teams.

By choosing to spend this much on Pant, LSG made it clear that their aim is to rule the league, and this record-setting auction has created a stir that still reverberates through the cricketing world.

LSG’s Most Expensive Players Each Season

Lucknow Super Giants’ costliest player has varied each IPL season. The franchise record is held by Rishabh Pant, purchased for ₹27 crore in the 2025 auction.

Year Player Price (in INR)
2022 Avesh Khan 10 crore
2023 Nicholas Pooran 16 crore
2024 Shivam Mavi 6.4 crore
2025 Rishabh Pant 27 crore
2026 Auction Pending Auction Pending

LSG Retention And IPL 2026

IPL 2026 is not far away, and the Lucknow Super Giants made a daring statement by keeping Rishabh Pant, their star player, for the same record-breaking ₹27 crore price tag. This not only makes him the most expensive retention of the team but also a crucial player in LSG’s strategy to conquer the league once again.

With Pant, LSG indicates that they are regrouping a confirmed match-winner and they are ready to spend heavily to keep their edge. The upbeat feeling has now shifted to the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which will be held on December 16, where franchises will look to make their own impactful changes. Fans and analysts, in general, will be very much interested to find out if any team is bold enough to go for record-breaking signings or surprising splashes like the one LSG has done with Pant.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:09 PM IST
