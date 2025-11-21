LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s auction journey reveals how the franchise has evolved through its costliest signings. From the Deccan Chargers era to SRH’s rise, each season shows strategic spending shaped by changing team priorities. As the IPL 2026 mini auction nears, SRH’s year-wise list shows how big-money buys defined their identity from 2008 to 2025.

SRH’s season-wise costliest players from 2008–2025 reveal the franchise’s bold auction strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. Photo: X.
SRH’s season-wise costliest players from 2008–2025 reveal the franchise’s bold auction strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 21, 2025 13:44:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

IPL Auction 2026: With less than a month to go for the IPL mini auction, anticipation is building across franchises. The event will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 16. This will be the 19th edition of the IPL auction. This will also be the third time in tournament history that the bidding is conducted overseas.

All 10 franchises are set to participate, preparing to spend aggressively on key players as they reassess their squads.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Season-Wise List of Costliest Players 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who entered the league in 2013 after the dissolution of the Deccan Chargers, have emerged as one of the IPL’s most discussed teams. Owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group, the franchise won its maiden title in 2016 and has since appeared in two finals while reaching the playoffs in seven of 13 seasons.

Here is a complete year-by-year breakdown of SRH’s most expensive auction picks.

From 2008-2013

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the Indian Premier League in 2013 after the Deccan Chargers franchise was dissolved, bringing an end to the Hyderabad-based team that had competed since the league’s inaugural season. During their five-year run from 2008 to 2012, the Deccan Chargers invested in several high-profile players who shaped the team’s identity. Adam Gilchrist was their costliest buy in 2008 at ₹4.25 crore, followed by Andrew Symonds in 2009 for ₹5.35 crore. In 2010, the franchise secured young talent Rohit Sharma for ₹3 crore, before turning to the experienced Kumar Sangakkara in 2011 for ₹4.60 crore. Their final major acquisition came in 2012 with Cameron White, purchased for ₹3.30 crore, marking the end of an era before SRH took over the Hyderabad legacy in the IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) List of Costliest Players 2013–2016: Laying the Foundation

2013: Dale Steyn

SRH’s inaugural auction saw them invest in the South African pacer for ₹4.80 crore to bring a lethal opening bowler to the squad.

2014: David Warner

The franchise’s most expensive signing that year was Australian opener David Warner for ₹5.5 crore, a move that proved transformational. Although Shikhar Dhawan’s retention cost was technically higher, Warner became the team’s most successful captain and led SRH to their 2016 title.

2015: Trent Boult

In 2015, SRH spent ₹3.5 crore to bring in New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult. The franchise aimed to strengthen its pace attack with a genuine swing bowler capable of delivering early breakthroughs.

2016: Yuvraj Singh

A major acquisition followed in 2016, with World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh joining the squad for ₹7 crore. The buy was intended to add experience, power hitting, and stability to the defending champions’ middle order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) List of Costliest Players  2017-2020: Defining the Core

2017: Rashid Khan

SRH made one of their most iconic purchases in 2017, signing Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for ₹4 crore. The move became one of the best value-for-money buys in IPL history, shaping SRH’s bowling identity for years.

2018: Manish Pandey

The 2018 mega-auction saw a major investment in Indian middle-order batter Manish Pandey, acquired for ₹11 crore to reinforce the domestic batting core.

2019: Jonny Bairstow

In 2019, SRH secured England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow for ₹6.75 crore, a decision that immediately paid off as he formed a formidable opening pair with David Warner.

2020: Dawid Warner

Australian explosive opener Dawid Warner became SRH’s top buy in 2020 for ₹12.50 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) List of Costliest Players 2021-2023: Strategic Rebuilding

2021: Kane Williamson

The team made a bold move in the 2022 auction, spending ₹14 crore on New Zealand batter Kane Williamson. 

2022: Nicholas Pooran

The team made a bold move in the 2022 mega-auction, spending ₹10.75 crore on West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran. The franchise aimed to finally resolve its long-standing finishing issues with his explosive batting.

2023: Harry Brook

In 2023, SRH invested heavily in rising English talent Harry Brook for ₹13.25 crore, betting on his aggressive batting to bolster the middle order for the future.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) List of Costliest Players 2024–2025: Record-Breaking Decisions

2024: Pat Cummins

SRH set a new franchise record in 2024 by buying Australian captain Pat Cummins for ₹20.5 crore, a move intended to reshape both the bowling attack and leadership culture.

2025: Ishan Kishan

In 2025, the team made another headline-grabbing purchase, signing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: From Mohammad Kaif To Jofra Archer, Season-Wise List Of Rajasthan Royals Costliest Players (2008–2025)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsiplIPL AUCTIONsports newsSRHSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

England vs Australia: Why Are Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood Not Playing The First Ashes Test?

The Ashes 2025 AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs England Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

Why Is the Test Match Series Between England And Australia Called The Ashes? The 1882 Obituary That Created A Historic Rivalry Explained

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Stands Tall With 34 As ZIM Wins By 67 Runs Against SL

LATEST NEWS

Meet Zhang Yiming: China’s Richest Man With a Massive Net Worth – Still No Match for Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

‘Commercial Sex A Career Choice’: Why UK Police Have Been Told To Call Prostitutes ‘Sexual Entrepreneurs’

Viral Video: Woman Gifts Boyfriend Gutka Bouquet-Internet Shocked, Calls It ‘Cancerous Love’

Have Mini-Objects Escaped 3I/ATLAS? Loeb Says They May Have Already Travelled a Million Kilometres

Crazy Indian Wedding Idea Goes Viral: ‘IV Drips For Hangovers?’ Netizens Ask, ;Next Kya… Open Heart Surgery?’ In Shocking Twist

Will Nifty 50 Smash Its All-Time Record And Break Its Historic High Soon? Traders Bet Big Market Is Filled With Excitement!

Poco Pad X1 is Coming SOON! Launch Date, Specs, Processor And Price Revealed

Big Bollywood Shock: Dawood’s Nephew Orry And Top Stars Attended ‘Lavish’ Dubai Rave Parties- Probe Reveals Scandalous Details!

Frida Kahlo’s Painting Sells For $55 Million, Shatters World Record – What Surreal Message Is Hidden In Her Self-Portrait?

Donald Trump Jr Pays Respect to Ganesh Idol in Jamnagar as Anant & Radhika Ambani Join Him for Ganpati Puja

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025
IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025
IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025
IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

QUICK LINKS