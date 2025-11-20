IPL 2026 Auction: From Mohammad Kaif To Jofra Archer, Season-Wise List Of Rajasthan Royals Costliest Players (2008–2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: With the IPL 2026 mega auction approaching, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) once again find themselves at the centre of major conversations following the franchise’s dramatic decision to release long-time captain Sanju Samson. His departure to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster trade which brought Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Jaipur has ignited debates about RR’s next captain and their overall team-building strategy.

Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Anil Kumble have weighed in on the franchise’s options, naming Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sam Curran, and Ravindra Jadeja as possible leaders for the 2026 season.

Parag captained a few games in IPL 2025, while Jaiswal has publicly expressed interest in captaincy roles. Jadeja, returning to RR after years with CSK, has also emerged as a surprise contender.

Even as the captaincy debate continues, RR’s auction history offers valuable insight into the franchise’s long-term strategies. Known for their blend of high-value marquee buys and smart moneyball picks, the Royals have consistently surprised fans at the auction table. Here is a season-wise look at Rajasthan Royals’ most expensive players from 2008 to 2025 a journey that spans Mohammad Kaif to Jofra Archer.

Rajasthan Royals’ Most Expensive Player in Every IPL Season (2008–2025)

2008–2013: Early Investments and Indian Core

2008 – Mohammad Kaif (₹2.5 Cr): RR’s first major domestic signing after Shane Warne.

2009 – Tyron Henderson (₹6.5 Cr): A high-stakes overseas all-rounder gamble.

2010 – Shaun Tait (₹2.2 Cr): Raw pace at the centre of RR’s bowling plans.

2011 – Johan Botha & Ross Taylor (₹4.6 Cr each): Balanced investment in experience and power.

2012 – Johan Botha (₹4.5 Cr): Reacquired for his all-round value.

2013 – James Faulkner (₹4 Cr): A strategic buy known for match-winning spells.

2014–2017: Youth, Stability, and Suspension

2014 – Steve Smith (₹4 Cr): A long-term leadership and middle-order investment.

2015 – Sanju Samson & Karun Nair (₹4 Cr each): RR doubled down on young domestic batting.

2016 & 2017 – Suspended: The franchise did not participate.

2018–2025: Return, Mega-Spends & Bold Gambles

2018 – Ben Stokes (₹12.5 Cr): A blockbuster comeback signing.

2019 – Jaydev Unadkat (₹8.4 Cr): A controversial yet repeated investment.

2020 – Ankit Rajpoot (₹3 Cr): Focus on strengthening Indian pace depth.

2021 – Chris Morris (₹16.25 Cr): The highest bid in IPL history at the time.

2022 – Prasidh Krishna (₹10 Cr): A young, tall Indian pacer for long-term plans.

2023 – Trent Boult (₹8 Cr): High-value trade allocation for powerplay wickets.

2024 – Avesh Khan (₹10 Cr): Another big Indian pace signing via trade.

2025 – Jofra Archer (₹12.5 Cr): A marquee re-acquisition of a proven game-changer.

RR’s Big 2026 Shift: Jadeja–Curran Era Begins

As the Royals prepare for the IPL 2026 mega auction, the trades of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran signal a dramatic overhaul of leadership and balance. While Jadeja has taken a pay cut from ₹18 crore at CSK to ₹14 crore at RR his return has sparked discussions about possibly handing him the captaincy.

With Sanju Samson now moving to CSK and several leadership contenders emerging within the squad, the Rajasthan Royals’ auction strategy for IPL 2026 is expected to undergo a significant shift. The franchise will likely prioritise strengthening their middle order, which has often lacked consistency in high-pressure situations.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Season-Wise List of CSK Costliest Players (2008–2025)