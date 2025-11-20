LIVE TV
IPL 2026 Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Season-Wise List of CSK Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Chennai Super Kings’ auction history reflects a bold and evolving strategy, investing in influential leaders, top all-rounders and impactful bowlers. From MS Dhoni to Noor Ahmad, CSK’s costliest buys highlight their commitment to balance, experience and long-term match-winners.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 20, 2025 16:15:08 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a strong point in their championship legacy with dauntless auction strategies that have been aimed at the best players who create a new situation to change their squad’s fortune. The costliest players of CSK each season, from Indian stars to overseas all-rounders, are on display and tell the story of their changing cricket philosophy.

 

IPL CSK Foundation Years (2008–2012)

2008: MS Dhoni – ₹6 crore

CSK captured the then-new India captain as the most expensive buy, and thus, the franchise’s leadership core was formed.

 

2009: Andrew Flintoff – ₹7.5 crore

The English all-rounder was brought in to create an explosive balance; however, his injuries proved to be a stumbling block when it came to his contribution to the IPL.

 

2010: Justin Kemp – ₹46 lakh

A fairly well-oiled squad meant that the South African all-rounder Kemp’s talents would be less expensive at the auction.

 

2011: Ravichandran Ashwin – ₹3.7 crore

The off-spinner was brought back after a mega auction, thus adding strength to CSK’s local talent pool.

 

2012: Ravindra Jadeja – ₹9.72 crore

In an intense bidding war, CSK prevailed and acquired Jadeja, who then became a long-term match-winner.

 

Recent Big Buys (2018–2025)

2018: Kedar Jadhav – ₹7.8 crore

After a period of suspension, CSK decided to buy the Indian all-rounder with great versatility.

 

2022: Deepak Chahar – ₹14 crore

The auction’s most expensive Indian bowler for CSK, he made their pace attack very strong.

 

2023: Ben Stokes – ₹16.25 crore

CSK paid the highest price ever for the all-rounder superstar from England.

 

2024: Daryl Mitchell – ₹14 crore

A prominent figure in New Zealand’s batting unit.

 

2025: Noor Ahmad – ₹10 crore

The Afghan left-arm spinner carried forward the spin tradition of CSK.

These record-breaking auctions are a sign of CSK’s continuous talent hunt at the global level and their never-receding inclination to change with the auction cycle.

DISCLAIMER- This is for educational and informational purposes only. This information is sourced from various authentic sources.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 4:15 PM IST
