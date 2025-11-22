LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump Dubai Air Show delhi air pollution delhi blast Delhi crime congress Google AI maharashtra girl died donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

IPL 2026 Auction For Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals’ IPL journey from Daredevils to Capitals highlights iconic players, record auction buys, rebranding success, and consistent performance. Key leaders like Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and David Warner drive modern DC.

IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 22, 2025 14:04:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

IPL 2026 Auction For Delhi Capitals: The Team The Has A History

Delhi Capitals is the IPL team that has experienced the fullest cinematic arc. The team was first owned jointly by GMR Group and JSW Sports and has been in the league since 2008 when it all started. Over the years, the franchise has almost lived two lives , first as an exciting and unpredictable Delhi Daredevils team, and then a trailing yet ambitious Delhi Capitals team. The saga of DC has traversed through different stages including brief periods of glory, long spells of disappointments, and a bold rebranding that had a drastic impact, all of which are reminders that in the IPL, no plot is ever conclusive… and every new season is a new script waiting to be passed on.

IPL 2026 Auction Delhi Capitals: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel- Season-Wise List of the Costliest Player

Year Player Price (INR)
2008 Gautam Gambhir 2.9 crore
2009 Andrew McDonald 3.67 crore
2010 Dirk Nannes 3.92 crore
2011 Irfan Pathan 8.74 crore
2012 Mahela Jayawardene 11.76 crore
2013 Johan Botha 4.5 crore
2014 Dinesh Karthik 12.5 crore
2015 Yuvraj Singh 16 crore
2016 Pawan Negi 8.5 crore
2017 Kagiso Rabada 5 crore
2018 Glenn Maxwell 9 crore
2019 Colin Ingram 6.4 crore
2020 Shimron Hetmyer 7.75 crore
2021 Tom Curran 5.25 crore
2022 David Warner 6.25 crore
2023 Mukesh Kumar 5.5 crore
2024 Kumar Kushagra 7.2 crore
2025 KL Rahul 14 crore

Note: Prices represent auction purchases only, excluding retained players.
Axar Patel was DC’s costliest player for 2025 overall, retained for ₹16.5 crore.

IPL 2026 Auction Delhi Capitals: Background 

Early Years (2008 – 2018): The Delhi Daredevils

  • Strong Start: Reached IPL semi-finals in 2008 and 2009. The 2009 South Africa season was a highlight,topping the league stage but falling short in the semis.
  • Star-Studded Squad: Featuring icons like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, and Glenn McGrath.
  • Tough Times: After early success, the team hit a slump, often finishing near the bottom. “Daredevils” became synonymous with inconsistency and unfulfilled potential.

The Delhi Capitals Era (2019 – Present)

  • Playoffs Comeback (2019): First season as Delhi Capitals saw a return to the playoffs after seven years.
  • Historic First Final (2020): Reached maiden IPL final, finishing runners-up to Mumbai Indians.
  • Consistency & Growth (2021–Present): Topped the league table in 2021, maintaining competitive form, though the IPL trophy remains elusive.
  • Core Leadership: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and David Warner have become the backbone of DC’s modern identity.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: From Avesh Khan To Rishabh Pant, Season-Wise…

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: axar-patelDavid WarnerDC costliest playersDC squadDelhi Capitalsdelhi daredevilsgautam gambhirIPL 2026IPL 2026 AuctionIPL leadersIPL performanceIPL rebrandingIPL recordsIPL team historyrishabh pant

RELATED News

Collision On Field! Mohammed Siraj Falls After Getting Hit On Knee During Clash With Tristan Stubbs In IND vs SA Test

From ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ To ‘Aaj Sajeya’: Team India Dances To Each Beat On Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Haldi Ceremony, Watch

Ind vs SA Test: South Africa Wins The Toss Opts To Bat First, Why Did The Match Starting Early? Revealed

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Tejas Jet Crash: Last Video Shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal Smiling Moments Before Fatal Plunge At Dubai Airshow

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu, 37, Dies in Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Caught On Camera: Heart-Stopping Moment, Schoolboy’s Narrow Escape From Cab In Greater Noida, Miraculously Unhurt

Submitting Your SIR Enumeration Form Online? Don’t Miss This Quick and Easy Online Guide

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Updated Amid ‘Very Poor AQI’, Here’s What Changes

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Thieves Strike At Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert, Mobile Phones And Gold Chains Worth Rs 18 Lakh Stolen From Venue

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Racket: Turkey, China-Made Pistols Smuggled Via Pakistan Drones Seized

Delhi Horror: 15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, Locals Blame Police Delay, Probe On

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

QUICK LINKS