IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)

IPL 2026 Auction For Delhi Capitals: The Team The Has A History

Delhi Capitals is the IPL team that has experienced the fullest cinematic arc. The team was first owned jointly by GMR Group and JSW Sports and has been in the league since 2008 when it all started. Over the years, the franchise has almost lived two lives , first as an exciting and unpredictable Delhi Daredevils team, and then a trailing yet ambitious Delhi Capitals team. The saga of DC has traversed through different stages including brief periods of glory, long spells of disappointments, and a bold rebranding that had a drastic impact, all of which are reminders that in the IPL, no plot is ever conclusive… and every new season is a new script waiting to be passed on.

IPL 2026 Auction Delhi Capitals: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel- Season-Wise List of the Costliest Player

Year Player Price (INR) 2008 Gautam Gambhir 2.9 crore 2009 Andrew McDonald 3.67 crore 2010 Dirk Nannes 3.92 crore 2011 Irfan Pathan 8.74 crore 2012 Mahela Jayawardene 11.76 crore 2013 Johan Botha 4.5 crore 2014 Dinesh Karthik 12.5 crore 2015 Yuvraj Singh 16 crore 2016 Pawan Negi 8.5 crore 2017 Kagiso Rabada 5 crore 2018 Glenn Maxwell 9 crore 2019 Colin Ingram 6.4 crore 2020 Shimron Hetmyer 7.75 crore 2021 Tom Curran 5.25 crore 2022 David Warner 6.25 crore 2023 Mukesh Kumar 5.5 crore 2024 Kumar Kushagra 7.2 crore 2025 KL Rahul 14 crore

Note: Prices represent auction purchases only, excluding retained players.

Axar Patel was DC’s costliest player for 2025 overall, retained for ₹16.5 crore.

IPL 2026 Auction Delhi Capitals: Background

Early Years (2008 – 2018): The Delhi Daredevils

Strong Start: Reached IPL semi-finals in 2008 and 2009. The 2009 South Africa season was a highlight,topping the league stage but falling short in the semis.

Reached IPL semi-finals in 2008 and 2009. The 2009 South Africa season was a highlight,topping the league stage but falling short in the semis. Star-Studded Squad: Featuring icons like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, and Glenn McGrath.

Featuring icons like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, and Glenn McGrath. Tough Times: After early success, the team hit a slump, often finishing near the bottom. “Daredevils” became synonymous with inconsistency and unfulfilled potential.

The Delhi Capitals Era (2019 – Present)

Playoffs Comeback (2019): First season as Delhi Capitals saw a return to the playoffs after seven years.

First season as Delhi Capitals saw a return to the playoffs after seven years. Historic First Final (2020): Reached maiden IPL final, finishing runners-up to Mumbai Indians.

Reached maiden IPL final, finishing runners-up to Mumbai Indians. Consistency & Growth (2021–Present): Topped the league table in 2021, maintaining competitive form, though the IPL trophy remains elusive.

Topped the league table in 2021, maintaining competitive form, though the IPL trophy remains elusive. Core Leadership: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and David Warner have become the backbone of DC’s modern identity.

