IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

KKR Players List IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders sent out a clear message at the IPL 2026 Auction, headlined by marquee acquisitions Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. The side went all out for Australian batter Cameron Green, winning a bidding battle against the Chennai Super Kings to secure him for Rs 25.20 crore. Tocked horns for Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the auction, staving off competition from the Lucknow Super Giants to sign him for INR 18 crore.

Australian batter Cameron Green, winning a bidding battle against the Chennai Super Kings to secure him for Rs 25.20 crore. (Representative Image: BCCI)
Australian batter Cameron Green, winning a bidding battle against the Chennai Super Kings to secure him for Rs 25.20 crore. (Representative Image: BCCI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 17, 2025 14:36:46 IST

KKR FULL Squad IPL 2026Kolkata Knight Riders sent out a clear message at the IPL 2026 Auction, headlined by marquee acquisitions Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. The franchise further strengthened its quad by adding depth with Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra, while also strong emphasis on nurturing emerging Indian talent. KKR’s auction strategy showcased a blend of balance, quality and long-term vision.

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Price

The side went all out for Australian batter Cameron Green, winning a bidding battle against the Chennai Super Kings to secure him for Rs 25.20 crore. The purchase made Green the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history. Known for his power-hitting, he has scored 964 runs in 63 T20 matches. This includes 707 runs across two IPL seasons at a strike rate of 153.70, with an unbeaten 100 as his highest IPL score.

IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana Price

The side also locked horns for Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the auction, staving off competition from the Lucknow Super Giants to sign him for INR 18 crore. An IPL winner in 2023, the 22-year-old has taken 136 wickets in 101 T20 matches. With 47 wickets in 32 IPL matches, he adds significant pace and wicket-taking threat to the Kolkata Knight Riders’ attack.

Sharing his excitement on joining the three-time champions, the Australian said, “I’m excited to be part of KKR for this year’s IPL; to get down to the Eden Gardens, and get used to the atmosphere,” as quoted from a release.

His enthusiasm was mirrored by Pathirana, who said, “I’m very excited to join the Purple and Gold army for this IPL. I can’t wait to work with Dwayne Bravo and the rest of the staff.”

KKR’s Firepower at IPL 2026 Auction

Another IPL winner, Mustafizur Rahman, was added to the squad for Rs 9.2 crore. The left-arm seamer, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches.

The side also picked up explosive New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Finn Allen at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Renowned for his power-hitting, Allen has amassed 4,431 runs in 162 T20 matches at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 173.90. He will be joined by compatriot Rachin Ravindra, also signed for Rs 2 crore, strengthening the top-order batting options.

Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi Return to KKR

Two familiar faces returned to the setup, with wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert rejoining for Rs 1.50 crore and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi signed for INR 75 lakh. Meanwhile, local boy Akash Deep will also don the Purple and Gold in the upcoming season after being snapped up for Rs 1 crore

KKR Bids on Uncapped Players 

Reaffirming their commitment to nurturing young Indian talent, Kolkata Knight Riders signed uncapped players Tejasvi Singh (Rs 3 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 30 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 30 lakh), Sarthak Ranjan (Rs 30 lakh) and Daksh Kamra (Rs 30 lakh).

Tejasvi impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including an unbeaten 53 off 19 balls against Karnataka, while Sarthak scored 449 runs in nine innings in the Delhi Premier League. Tyagi, part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2020, has 26 wickets in 36 matches, and Solanki topped the wicket charts in the Maharashtra Premier League with 13 scalps.

KKR Squad IPL 2026

New players: Cameron Green (INR 25.2 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.2 crore), Tejasvi Singh (INR 3 crore), Finn Allen (INR 2 crore), Rachin Ravindra (INR 2 crore), Tim Seifert (INR 1.5 crore), Akash Deep (INR 1 crore), Rahul Tripathi (INR 75 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (INR 30 lakh), Prashant Solanki (INR 30 lakh), Sarthak Ranjan (INR 30 lakh), Daksh Kamra (INR 30 lakh)

KKR Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS