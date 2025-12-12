LIVE TV
IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Player Auction in India, US, UK, AUS, SL Date, Time, Team Purse, Rules, TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held on December 16, 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 2:30 PM IST. Each team has a ₹151 crore purse, with 77 total slots available and no RTM cards. Star Sports will broadcast the auction in India, while Willow TV, Sky Sports, and Fox Cricket will cover major global regions. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar/JioCinema and official broadcaster OTT apps worldwide.

Published: December 12, 2025 17:47:24 IST

The IPL 2026 mini auction is going to take place on the 16th of December, 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, from 2:30 PM IST (1 PM UAE)

Date, time, purse, rules

  • This is a mini auction of the IPL 2026 season held in one day.  

  • Team purse: ₹151 crores each; combined available purse of around ₹237.55 crores to fill a total of 77 slots.  

  • Retentions: each franchise can retain up to six players at the expense of the total; no Right-to-Match (RTM) cards, the maximum number of overseas players in the final squad is eight. 

TV broadcast in India and abroad

  • TV broadcast in India and abroad, India TV: the Star Sports Network will show the auction live on its sports channels.  

  • US & Canada: Willow TV will broadcast the auction live starting from 4:00 AM ET.  

  • UK & Australia: top cricket broadcasters (e.g. Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Fox Cricket/Kayo in Australia) will likely cover the world feed as official IPL partners.  

  • Sri Lanka: regional Star Sports feeds and local cable partners will provide the same broadcast.  

Web and app streaming

  • Web and app streaming India: Disney+ Hotstar (or JioCinema/JioHotstar as per the final digital rights) will show every bid on mobile and web.  

  • Worldwide: IPL’s official digital platforms and apps will stream live and highlights for other territories in addition to the broadcaster OTT apps like Sky Go, Kayo, and Willow digital.


First published on: Dec 12, 2025 5:47 PM IST
