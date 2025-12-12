LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Did Jitesh Sharma Touch World Cup Star Harleen Deol's Feet? Young Cricketer's Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet

Ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur, Jitesh Sharma sparked laughter by touching Harleen Deol’s feet on the field. The light-hearted moment, followed by smiles and a friendly chat, quickly went viral as fans enjoyed the playful exchange between the two cricketers.

Jitesh Sharma touches Harleen Deol's feet after IND vs SA 2nd T20I (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 12, 2025 15:09:40 IST

Jitesh Sharma brought some laughs before the second T20I against South Africa by walking up to Harleen Deol and touching her feet right on the field. It happened in Mullanpur, just before the match on Thursday, December 11.

Jitesh strolled over, bat and gloves in hand, and bent down to touch Harleen’s feet. She just grinned and gave him a friendly pat on the back. He was still in his training kit, while Harleen looked sharp in her full gear, sunglasses and all.

The two shared a quick chat, Jitesh cracked a smile, and then he trotted off with another pat on the shoulder from Harleen.

Harleen’s coming off a big win herself. She was part of the Indian women’s team that took home the 2025 World Cup, racking up 188 runs in five innings at an average of 33.80.

How did the Internet react? 

Men’s Game: India lose second T20 against South Africa

As for the men’s game, it didn’t go so well for India. They lost to South Africa by 51 runs. South Africa batted first and piled up 213 for 4, with Quinton de Kock smashing 90 off 48 balls.

Varun Chakaravarthy did his bit, taking 2 wickets for 29 in his four overs, but it wasn’t enough. India’s chase got off to a rocky start with three wickets falling in the powerplay. They never really recovered and ended up all out for 182 in 19.1 overs.

Jitesh chipped in with a quick 27 off 17 balls—two fours and two sixes, striking at 158.82. Tilak Varma gave it a real go, smashing 62 from just 34 deliveries, including five sixes. Still, it wasn’t enough. South Africa tied up the five-match series at 1-1, bouncing back after losing the first game by 101 runs.

Next up: the teams head to Dharamsala for the third T20I on Sunday, December 14. India wants to hit back after this loss, while South Africa will try to ride their momentum.

ALSO READ: ‘Tere Saath Selfie Loon?’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 2:53 PM IST
