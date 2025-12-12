LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Tere Saath Selfie Loon?': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

‘Tere Saath Selfie Loon?’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

India U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi held his nerves when the opposition was trying to break his confidence ahead of his century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 12, 2025 14:24:05 IST

‘Tere Saath Selfie Loon?’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi got involved in an on-field sledging incident during the U19 Asia Cup fixture against UAE in Dubai. The aggressive left-handed batter who notched up yet another hundred gave a perfect reply to wicket-keeper Saleh Amin in the 32nd over. 

While Suryavanshi was in his 90s, Amin kept chirping from behind, “Come on boys. 90’s curse. 90’s curse.” The Indian batter got a bit agitated and replied, “Tere saath selfie loon?”. 

He later went on to score a massive 171 off 95, a knock that included 14 maximums and 9 fours as India U19 posted 433/6 in 50 overs while batting first. Apart from Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, wicket-keeper batter Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan also chipped in with important contributions to help the side put up a big score on the board. 

George struck 69 off 73 while Malhotra chipped in with 69 off 55. Kundu and Chouhan later pushed the paddle and scored runs aggressively. While Kundu got 32 in just 17 deliveries, Chouhan hammered 12-ball 28 during the course. 

The India U19 team has been placed in Group A along side UAE, Malaysia and Pakistan. The marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday. 

Also Read: Will India’s U19 Team Shake Hands With Pakistan Players? BCCI Gives Strict Instructions After ICC Urges IND, PAK To End No-Handshake Dispute

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 2:24 PM IST
‘Tere Saath Selfie Loon?’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

QUICK LINKS