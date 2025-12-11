IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

IPL 2026 Auction: The franchise currently holds ₹25.5 Crores as they release a number of the previously retained players, to have several million rupees to use in this auction. The franchise currently holds retained players Pat Cummins (₹18 Cr), Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 Cr), Travis Head (₹14 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 Cr), Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 Cr), Nitish Reddy (₹6 Cr), and Harshal Patel (₹8 Cr). After a horrific 2025 season, the team is prepared to become balanced through adding more all-rounders, spinners and medium pacers. This rebuilding process will come under the guidance of coach Daniel Vettori.

Key Releases and Needs

SRH has sent Mohammed Shami to LSG in a trade and also released Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, among others, exposing shortages in spin, death bowling, and middle-order finishing. They are looking at power-hitting all-rounders for depth, defensive spinners to control rates, and 140+ km per hour pacers replacing Shami’s powerplay role.

Top Targets

Andre Russell is the number one on the wish list for explosive middle-order hitting and overs; Glenn Maxwell or Liam Livingstone provide the same kind of value under ₹12-20 Cr. Ravi Bishnoi is the chief spinner target after the release by LSG, who will provide control with googlies. The pacers like Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Madhwal, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, or Matt Henry can give different kinds of skills and yorker skills.

Auction Strategy

SRH has 10 slots, so they will trade for young players like Venkatesh Iyer with proven finishers, and will target ₹25.5 Cr wisely amid KKR’s bigger purse rivalry. Expect bidding wars over Russell and Bishnoi to start SRH’s title push, mixing the retained firepower with auction steals for playoff contention.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Is IPL Better Than PSL? Mohammad Nabi Spills The Beans On How IPL Goes Beyond Money, Offers Great Exposure: ‘Standard Of competition Is…’