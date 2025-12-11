EXCLUSIVE | Is IPL Better Than PSL? Mohammad Nabi Spills The Beans On How IPL Goes Beyond Money, Offers Great Exposure: ‘Standard Of competition Is…’

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) for giving players a great platform and said the cash-rich league is very competitive.

In an exclusive chat with NewsX.com, Nabi, who is currently playing in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals, spoke about the difference between the IPL and PSL, why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve a place in India’s ODI team, and how playing more Test matches against top-ranked teams can help Afghanistan improve in the format.

Excerpts.

There has been a lot of comparison between the IPL and the PSL. What is your view on this?

The monetary benefits in the IPL are naturally very high. The league brings together some of the best cricketers from around the world, so the standard of competition is extremely high. Beyond just the money, the IPL is a big event, it offers great exposure, huge crowds and a platform where players can really showcase their skills.

Do you think strong performances in other leagues can boost a player’s chances of attracting bids in the IPL auction?

Every team enters the auction with its own plan and tries to pick players based on that strategy. But at the same time, franchises closely watch different leagues around the world. They pay attention to the players who are performing well there, and that often influences their choices at the auction.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in outstanding ODI form recently. Do you think they can play in the 2027 World Cup?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been performing really well, so it makes complete sense to play them. When players are in good form and contributing consistently, there’s no reason to leave them out.

Afghanistan has made impressive strides in white-ball cricket over the past 3–4 years. What does the future hold for them in red-ball cricket?

We have performed well in red-ball cricket too. We have beaten teams like Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, which shows that we can compete in this format. The only problem is that we don’t get to play enough Test matches. To improve and grow in red-ball cricket, we need more games, that’s the only way a team can develop in this format.

If we get more opportunities to play Test matches, especially against higher-ranked teams, it will help us a lot.

How do you see the World Test Championship (WTC) as a platform for promoting Test cricket?

It’s a good format, but only if all the Test-playing nations are included. If more teams get the chance to participate and compete, it will be much more meaningful and beneficial for everyone.

Can you share your thoughts on the competition in the ILT20 and how participating in different leagues benefits players?

There’s a small but important difference because our team has around 8–9 international players. That means the level of cricket is very high. The competition becomes tougher, and we have to play against some really strong and well-balanced teams.

Playing in different leagues gives young cricketers a lot of exposure. They get the chance to learn from top-level coaches and experienced international players. This helps them understand the game better, improve their skills, and grow with confidence. Overall, it’s a great opportunity for them to be trained and guided by some of the best names in world cricket.