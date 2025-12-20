IPL 2026 Auction: Who Decides Players’ Base Prices at the Auction?

The players, through their contracts, set their minimum prices for the IPL auction, choosing from the predefined price bands made by the IPL Governing Council. This approach was fair, but also market-oriented, allowing, to some extent, strategic choice on the part of the players and franchises. The auction of IPL 2026 already had a very classy range of base prices that varied from ₹30 lakh to ₹2 crore.

Base Price Mechanics

The players register at first for the auction, and then they pick their base price from the IPL-approved brackets, such as ₹20-30 lakh for uncapped Indians or up to ₹2 crore for capped internationals. These slabs are set by the IPL Governing Council, thus avoiding arbitrary pricing by the BCCI or the franchises. This system brings in competition between the franchises; lower bases usually result in bidding wars.

Strategic Choices

Many players go for the lower bases like ₹30-50 lakh, hoping to attract more than one franchise, thus raising the final bid through competition. High bases (₹1.5-2 crore) come with risks; skilled players may not get sold if the teams are focusing on balancing their budgets instead of needing that particular player. In the case of IPL 2026, more than 40 players went for the maximum base price of ₹2 crore, including huge names like Venkatesh Iyer and Cameron Green.

IPL 2026 Context

In the auction held at Abu Dhabi on December 16, 350 players were present, and the franchises were to bid for 77 slots from the purse of ₹237.55 crores. The bidding for uncapped players commenced at ₹20-30 lakh, while the capped top international stars had ₹2 crore caps. The dynamics of bidding have led to an increase in values, like the case of Green, whose sale was at ₹25.20 crores.

Impact on Auction

This player-led approach brings in uncertainty and, at the same time, allows a balancing of the supply of talent with the team’s strategies. The franchise’s first look and analyze the forms and roles before making their bids in increments. It shows IPL’s growth, where players have been given the most priority in the high-stakes market.