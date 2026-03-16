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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

IPL 2026: Should Axar Patel remain Delhi Capitals captain or is it time for KL Rahul to take over? After a heartbreaking 2025 finish, we analyze Axar's record-breaking start versus Rahul's veteran experience. Can DC finally win their first title?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals' Captain? Photo: ANI
IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals' Captain? Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 16, 2026 10:42:27 IST

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IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

IPL 2026: The Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the IPL 2026 season standing at a crossroads. As one of only two active franchises yet to hoist the trophy, the pressure to deliver a maiden title has reached a fever pitch. After a rollercoaster 2025 campaign that saw brilliance collapse into heartbreak, the primary question dominating the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands is simple yet divisive: Should the team stick with the trailblazing Axar Patel, or hand the reins to the veteran specialist, KL Rahul?

The Axar Era: Historical Highs and Late Lows

Last season, the Capitals underwent a total scorched-earth rebuild. With a brand-new coaching staff and a revamped roster, the franchise entrusted the captaincy to Indian T20I vice-captain Axar Patel. The initial results were nothing short of legendary. Under Axar’s leadership, DC pulled off some of their highest chases in history and started the season with a dominant “five wins from six” run.

Axar even etched his name into the record books by becoming the first DC skipper to lead the team to four consecutive victories, surpassing the previous record of three held by the iconic Virender Sehwag. However, the dream soured in the back end of the tournament. The Capitals lost five of their final eight games, ultimately missing the playoffs by a solitary point to the Mumbai Indians. Despite the collapse, Axar proved his tactical worth, skillfully managing the spin department and showing a fearless willingness to promote himself in the batting order to stabilize the middle-overs.

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The KL Rahul Factor: Experience at a Price

Waiting in the wings is KL Rahul, a man whose captaincy CV is as extensive as it is scrutinized. After successful stints leading Punjab Kings and taking the Lucknow Super Giants to consecutive playoffs in 2022 and 2023, Rahul joined Delhi in 2025 for a staggering INR 14 crore.

Rahul brings a win percentage of 54.05% from his time at LSG and a calm, calculated approach to the opening slot. For many purists, having a seasoned leader like Rahul in the XI while someone else captains creates an “acute pressure” on the incumbent. If Axar falters early in 2026, the calls to transition to Rahul’s experienced hands will be deafening.

The Verdict: Continuity vs. Pedigree

While Rahul’s pedigree is undeniable, Axar Patel remains the heartbeat of this “New” Delhi identity. He understands the nuances of the Indian tracks better than most and has shown a unique ability to handle the powerplay with both ball and tactical bowling rotations.

The 2025 season showed that the Capitals have the “engine” to be champions; they simply lacked the late-season stamina. Stripping Axar of the captaincy now might disrupt the culture he is trying to build. In 2026, the best path forward for DC may be to let Axar lead, while utilizing Rahul as a high-level tactical lieutenant. 

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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Tags: axar-patelDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026kl rahul

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IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

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IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

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