LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

Taking into consideration the heights of both the clubs and the profile of the franchises, any accomplished transaction involving CSK and RR would be among the most notable in the history of IPL in the recent past.

(Image Credit: Chennai Super Kings And Rajasthan Royals via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Chennai Super Kings And Rajasthan Royals via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 13:16:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

It has been reported that CSK and RR are in aggressive trade talks that will potentially lead to the transfer of Jadeja, the long serving allrounder who is with CSK at the moment, to Rajasthan in place of Samson.

CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson For IPL 2026

This swap, which was seen several years ago as a far fetched possibility, has also gained the status of an item of active negotiations as reported. Both Jadeja and Samson are known to have nearly identical high valuation of around 18 crore in the Indian premier league auction market hence highlighting the importance of the proposed deal. The trade is not made, but despite the strong interest, a point at which it does not seem to be reached is that Rajasthan insists on an extra player in the deal, especially popular youngster Dewald Brevis. The management at RR would like to involve Brevis who joined CSK halfway through the season and impressed into the swap, CSK stands adamant on the issue that they will not have any other player. Also, it is reported that CSK asked Jadeja himself to start negotiations about the trade, which will mean that the franchise values his stature and wants him to buy into it prior to any change of its nature.

IPL 2026 

The broader context is that RR must have had alternatives with other franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, but CSK is the main one in the most developed negotiations. Taking into consideration the heights of both the clubs and the profile of the franchises, any accomplished transaction involving CSK and RR would be among the most notable in the history of IPL in the recent past, and it would have an effect on the strategies of both clubs in future seasons.

Also Read: IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted Playing XI Of Team India Against South Africa, Dhruv Jurel To Feature?

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 1:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskiplIPL 2026ipl 2026 latest newsipl 2026 newsipl transfer windowRavindra JadejaRavindra jadeja cskRavindra Jadeja Sanju SamsonRRsanju samsonsanju samson rr

RELATED News

How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Check For Complete Details

WPL 2026: From Harmanpreet Kaur to G. Kamalini, Full List of Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players

When Is Team India’s Next Cricket Match? Check Here

World Champion D Gukesh Knocked Out Of FIDE World Cup 2025 After Shock Loss To Frederik Svane

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is

West Bengal Shock: Grandfather Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here’s What We Know

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Who Are Two Of India’s Most-Wanted Gangsters Arrested In Georgia, US? Have This Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bihar Election 2025: Full List of Most Educated Candidates Including Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Chirag Paswan

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson
IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson
IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson
IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

QUICK LINKS