IPL 2026: CSK’s ₹14.2 Crore Batter Wins MS Dhoni’s Trust With Explosive Nets Session — WATCH

The Indian Premier League has propelled many players to overnight fame in recent years. Among the many new players who will be taking the centre stage in IPL 2026, one name that would stand out would be Prashant Veer. The uncapped batter was bought by five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, for a whopping ₹14.2 crores at the auction. The 20-year-old all-rounder became the joint most expensive uncapped player in the history of the league.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the left-handed batter has already grabbed the headlines and attention of many fans and experts. However, there seems to be another fan of his in the CSK dugout. Former skipper, MS Dhoni was seen closely observing the youngster as he was batting in the nets. Veer bludgeoned the ball in the nets with Dhoni voicing his appreciation after almost every shot.

MS Dhoni shows his appreciation for Prashant Veer









In a clip released by the Chennai Super Kings on social media, Veer seemed to have played a shot over the cover boundary on the first ball. Dhoni voiced his appreciation by saying ‘Shot’. The young batter then accessed the fine-leg boundary by playing a ramp shot. The clip ended with Veer hitting one ball over the long on boundary. Dhoni once again commented ‘Shot’ from behind the nets, voicing his appreciation for the left-handed batter.

Who is Prashant Veer? Is he Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement?

Chennai Super Kings, before the IPL 2026 auction took place, already made their move of the season with a player trade with Rajasthan Royals. The Super Kings traded in Sanju Samson while giving up Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Jadeja was CSK’s premier all-rounder for the last few years. However, with age catching up to him, his batting form dwindled over the years.

Prashant Veer was bought by the Super Kings at the auction to fill in the gap left by Jadeja’s absence. Like Jadeja, Veer is a left-arm spinner and bats left-handed too. He has not been around the Indian domestic circuit for a long time; however, he has already played the BCCI Under-23 tournament, where he shot to fame and recognition.

In UPT20 2025, Veer made 320 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 155. With the ball in hand, his returns included eight wickets in the season, proving to be a fine all-rounder. He has been fast-tracked to the Uttar Pradesh team in all three formats. In T20s, he has scored 112 runs in seven innings, striking at more than 165. He has also pitched in with 12 wickets for his team in nine games while keeping his economy in check at less than 6.5 runs per over.

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