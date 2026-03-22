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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

Rohit Sharma promised a sixth IPL title for the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 at The MIX fan event with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. MI’s star-studded squad, including Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, boosts their title hopes this season.

Rohit Sharma, along with the Mumbai Indians squad, headlined The MIX Event. Image Credit X/@mipaltan
Rohit Sharma, along with the Mumbai Indians squad, headlined The MIX Event. Image Credit X/@mipaltan

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 22, 2026 10:48:32 IST

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma made a huge promise to the fans of the franchise. Speaking at a fan event a week before IPL 2026 kicks off, the five-time IPL-winning skipper promised the fans to bring the sixth IPL title. 

Titled The MIX, the fan event from the Mumbai Indians was a crossover between cricket and music. Apart from Rohit promising the fans another title, Hardik Pandya, the MI skipper, also launched jerseys in the crowd and grooved to music on the stage as well.

The Mumbai Indians have a great squad of players among their ranks, and winning the trophy for the sixth time won’t be a far-fetched dream for the team. Along with a star-studded batting lineup, the team also features Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack, along with Trent Boult. 

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Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth IPL Title For MI




Rohit Sharma, while speaking at the fan event, took the mic on stage with Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya present at the stage. He thanked the fans for their constant support of the team. Rohit then asked the fans to keep supporting the team. He then made the promise to try their best to win the record sixth IPL title. 

Rohit Sharma puts on his dancing shoes at The Mix




The former MI skipper, while at the event, was seen grooving to multiple songs. Rohit Sharma was seen dancing to the popular song ‘100 Million’ from DIVINE. It was a musical event from the Mumbai Indians as popular singers took the stage. Sanju Rathod, DIVINE, and Nucleya took the stage. The event will continue today, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the fans. A fireside chat between skipper Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will be the highlight of the event at Jio World Garden.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

In the previous season, the Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. The five-time champions defeated the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator before losing to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. 

They will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign at Wankhede Stadium against the Kolkata Knight Riders on the 29th of March. MI will then play Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals away from home before returning to Mumbai for the marquee clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

MI Squad IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Danish Malewar, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Mohammad Izhar

Also Read: IPL 2026: Captain Ishan Kishan Gets ‘Fiery’ Send-Off From SRH Teammate in Practice Match — WATCH

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

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