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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

IPL 2026: This guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of venues, global streaming platforms, and critical player availability updates for Phase 1.

A replica of IPL trophy in frame. (ANI)
A replica of IPL trophy in frame. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 25, 2026 20:04:37 IST

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IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

Indian Premier League is returning for its 19th edition with the schedule being announced for its first phase, set to start on March 28, Saturday. As per reports, due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, the schedule for the remaining tournament will be revealed later on. The tournament returns with the same formula of 10 teams vying for the much-coveted trophy. 

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here is a list of frequently asked questions to brush up on the memory for cricket fans:

What are the venues:

The IPL 2026 will be hosted across multiple venues across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium

HPCA Stadium

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Wankhede Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

Ekana Stadium

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Eden Gardens

Narendra Modi Stadium

Double-Header Timings

All the matches in the evening are set to start at 7:30 PM IST. For every match in the afternoon, the timings are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Injury, Unavailable Updates:

Harshit Rana: KKR (Injured)

Akash Deep: KKR (Injured)

Matheesha Pathirana: KKR (Waiting NOC)

Pat Cummins: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Injured)

Jack Edwards: SRH (Injured)

Sam Curran: Rajasthan Royals (Injured)

Josh Hazlewood: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Injured)

Nathan Ellis: Chennai Super Kings (Injured)

Mitchell Starc: Delhi Capitals (Unavailable for a few games)

Lockie Ferguson: Punjab Kings (Unavailable)

Josh Inglis: LSG (Unavailable for a few games)

Wanindu Hasaranga: Luckhnow Super Giants (waiting for NOC)

(to be updated)

IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details:

Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

England: Sky Sports

India: Star Sports and JioHotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

During the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will play three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur.

Also Read: ‘I Started Crying…’: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Recalls Being ‘Ridiculed’ Over Ordering ‘Dark Chocolate’ Cake During Debut Tour

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IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

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IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 FAQs: Venues, Double-Header Timings In IST, Injury & Availability Updates, Live Streaming Around The World | All You Need To Know

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