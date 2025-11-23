LIVE TV
IPL 2026 Mega Auction: These Four All Rounders Likely To Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

These players not only bring along with them the stardom but also the flexibility that suits different Indian pitches, thus very likely being the bidding wars culminators among teams.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 14:38:45 IST

The IPL 2026 Mega Auction is already starting to show it will be an extremely competitive bidding event in the history of the tournament, with several top batters catching the eye of the franchises and the starting off the different teams’ wars.

One of the most likely player to be sold is Shubman Gill, the Indian opener whose stable performance in all formats and possible captaincy in the future make him a highly sought after player by several teams. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is acclaimed for his classy strokes and dependability at the top, is also projected to be in every team’s list due to his ability to build a slow inning or quicken the pace when required. The name that goes with the straightforward one is Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose vibrant style and swift ascension in international cricket have already raised his market price.

In addition, overseas cricketers will add more ace to the auction pool with the likes of Jos Buttler, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen predicted to draw huge bids. T20 proven Buttler, fearless power hitting Head and superior reputation against spin Klaasen would all be great assets for the teams with an aggressive batting plan. At the same time Harry Brook, despite his erratic form, still has the same marquee status because of his ability to take over the middle overs and finish the game. These players not only bring along with them the stardom but also the flexibility that suits different Indian pitches, thus very likely being the bidding wars’ culminators among teams.

The middle order Indian batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh are the ones that would steal the auction spotlight owing to their extraordinary game ending skills and serenity during pressure. They are all listed among the top players in the auction pool Suryakumar wielding his bat all over the wicket, Tilak shattering the stereotype of a teenaged player with his composure, and Rinku letting the world notice his robust contribution down the order. Suryakumar, Tilak, and Rinku are the mainstays the franchises will count on for a slow rebuilding of the team or for future stars.

The IPL 2026 Mega Auction is almost here, and the so called ‘wars’ between the franchises for the best of batting talent are turning out to be more intense than ever. The buzz is certainly on, and the analysts predict that the competition for the crème de la crème will go to unprecedented heights in terms of spending, thereby shattering the previous records of spending in the process.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:38 PM IST
