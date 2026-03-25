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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

MS Dhoni looked very fit and effortlessly smashed a much-younger Choudhary for a maximum during the intra-squad game.

MS Dhoni gearing up for IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni gearing up for IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 25, 2026 17:16:10 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

The start of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just three days away. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28 in the tournament opener. Chennai Super Kings will play their first match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati to kickstart their campaign. 

The players have been sweating it out in the practice session. A video has gone viral on social media where MS Dhoni is seen hitting youngster Mukesh Choudhary for a maximum. Known for finishing the matches with maximums, Dhoni is gearing up for another edition of the cash-rich league. 

There have been a number of speculations around MS Dhoni’s availability for the season earlier. Dhoni’s knee issue has been troubling him since IPL 2023. He underwent knee surgery after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title win in 2023. Despite this, the knee issue continues to trouble him. 

CSK’s Schedule in First Phase

The Chennai Super Kings will begin the campaign against the Royals in Guwahati and will then host Punjab Kings on April 3 before travelling to Bengaluru for the next fixture against RCB on April 5. The Super Kings will conclude the first phase against Delhi Capitals at home on April 11. 

Will Sanju Samson Keep Wickets?

Sanju Samson was brought into the CSK setup after a trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran’s departure from the franchise earlier. While there is no official word on who will keep the wickets, Sanju Samson would be the ideal option if MS is not fit. 

Samson is a regular keeper and has been the experienced campaigner with the bat as well. The right-handed batter who had earlier led Rajasthan Royals in the past is coming into the IPL on the back of three brilliant knocks on the trot in the T20 World Cup 2026. 

He first smashed 97* against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final and followed it up with 89 against England in the semis and another 89 in the final against New Zealand. India eventually lifted the cup under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. 

While Sanju brings in the option of a wicket-keeper and an opener, his experience of the captaincy will also add up as he would be an important part of the leadership group in the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK. 

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

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