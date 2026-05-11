IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal was amid controversy after a recent video of him reportedly vaping on an airplane went viral. The veteran leg-spinner joined a long list of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 controversies. Earlier, in the IPL 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout right next to the boundary. To make matters worse for their team, RR skipper Riyan Parag was also caught on camera vaping in the dressing room. There have been countless other moments that have led to the BCCI issuing a seven-page guideline for the IPL franchises.

PBKS vs DC: Will Yuzvendra Chahal play today IPL 2026 match?

Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings spinner, recently created a stir on social media after it was purportedly discovered that he was vaping on an aircraft while traveling with his IPL squad. Despite a significant social media outcry, Chahal has remained silent on the matter, even though the veracity of the claim could not be independently confirmed. With his silence on the matter and neither the PBKS nor the BCCI making any official announcement, it is expected that Chahal would play despite the vaping controversy.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan talked about how Chahal should be jailed and put behind bars. In his tweet, the former India spinner said, “Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having laws and not implementing them? 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this? What would the action be?”

PBKS vs DC: Will Prithvi Shaw open for Delhi Capitals tonight’s IPL 2026 clash?

Prithvi Shaw has been on the sidelines despite the Delhi Capitals being in the middle of a rather poor season. The right-handed batter could be in for tonight’s clash against the Punjab Kings. After their loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game, Axar Patel, discussing the loss and the overall middling season, talked about how it was now time for DC to look ahead and try out other players to prepare for the upcoming season. With this statement, Patel has now left the door ajar for a possible comeback to the IPL for Prithvi Shaw.

PBKS vs DC: Prithvi Shaw in the IPL

Prithvi Shaw has played for the Delhi Capitals in his IPL career. In a 79-match career, the 26-year-old has scored 1,892 runs at 23.94 while striking at 147.46. However, it was in 2024 that Shaw last played for the Capitals. In that season, he scored 198 runs at 24.75, striking at 163.63. With DC ready to try out new players or maybe even some familiar faces, Shaw could be in line for making a strong comeback to the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal/Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi; Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Also Read: Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

