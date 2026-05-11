IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Yuzvendra Chahal remains in the spotlight ahead of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 clash after an alleged vaping controversy went viral. Despite social media backlash, the Punjab Kings are expected to field the spinner, while the Delhi Capitals could hand Prithvi Shaw a comeback opportunity tonight.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw in frame. Image Credit: AFP and X
Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw in frame. Image Credit: AFP and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 13:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal was amid controversy after a recent video of him reportedly vaping on an airplane went viral. The veteran leg-spinner joined a long list of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 controversies. Earlier, in the IPL 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout right next to the boundary. To make matters worse for their team, RR skipper Riyan Parag was also caught on camera vaping in the dressing room. There have been countless other moments that have led to the BCCI issuing a seven-page guideline for the IPL franchises.

PBKS vs DC: Will Yuzvendra Chahal play today IPL 2026 match?

Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings spinner, recently created a stir on social media after it was purportedly discovered that he was vaping on an aircraft while traveling with his IPL squad. Despite a significant social media outcry, Chahal has remained silent on the matter, even though the veracity of the claim could not be independently confirmed. With his silence on the matter and neither the PBKS nor the BCCI making any official announcement, it is expected that Chahal would play despite the vaping controversy. 

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan talked about how Chahal should be jailed and put behind bars. In his tweet, the former India spinner said, “Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having laws and not implementing them? 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this? What would the action be?”

You Might Be Interested In

PBKS vs DC: Will Prithvi Shaw open for Delhi Capitals tonight’s IPL 2026 clash?

Prithvi Shaw has been on the sidelines despite the Delhi Capitals being in the middle of a rather poor season. The right-handed batter could be in for tonight’s clash against the Punjab Kings. After their loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game, Axar Patel, discussing the loss and the overall middling season, talked about how it was now time for DC to look ahead and try out other players to prepare for the upcoming season. With this statement, Patel has now left the door ajar for a possible comeback to the IPL for Prithvi Shaw. 

PBKS vs DC: Prithvi Shaw in the IPL

Prithvi Shaw has played for the Delhi Capitals in his IPL career. In a 79-match career, the 26-year-old has scored 1,892 runs at 23.94 while striking at 147.46. However, it was in 2024 that Shaw last played for the Capitals. In that season, he scored 198 runs at 24.75, striking at 163.63. With DC ready to try out new players or maybe even some familiar faces, Shaw could be in line for making a strong comeback to the Delhi Capitals. 

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal/Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi; Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Also Read: Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: axar-patelbcciDC playing XIDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026IPL newsPBKS Playing XIPBKS vs DCPrithvi Shawpunjab kingsshreyas iyeryuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

La Liga 2026: Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres Star as Barcelona Defeat Real Madrid to Seal Title Glory

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 10 After RCB vs MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury? Viral Video Shows KKR Star Walking On Crutch Sparks Concern Ahead Of RCB Match— WATCH

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today, 11 May 2026: Romance, Emotions and Relationship Energy Take Centre Stage

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Globally: New Galaxy AI Features, Improved Voice Features And Much More — Check Eligible Devices

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 11.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90B 32360

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Release Date, Exam Schedule, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

‘Love Is Always Louder’: Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM

Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Aries Love Horoscope Today, May 11, 2026: Romance, Emotional Clarity and New Connections Await

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs
IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs
IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs
IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS