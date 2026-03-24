IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals franchise has reportedly been acquired by US-based businessman, Kal Somani. for a staggering USD 1.63 billion or approximately INR 15,300 Cr, to be paid upfront. Somani is backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart family, and the Hamp family, as per The Times of India report.
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Covering sports for fun. Cricket in whites remains the first love—the kind that teaches patience, rewards nuance, and tells stories over five days rather than five seconds.