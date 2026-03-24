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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals have been sold in a record-breaking $1.63 billion (₹15,286 crore) deal, with US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani’s consortium taking full control of the IPL franchise. Backed by Walmart heir Rob Walton and the Ford-linked Hamp family, the blockbuster takeover makes RR one of the most valuable teams in IPL history.

RR franchise acquired by US-based businessman, Kal Somani. (Photo Credits: ANI)
RR franchise acquired by US-based businessman, Kal Somani. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 24, 2026 16:15:31 IST

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

The Rajasthan Royals franchise has reportedly been acquired by US-based businessman, Kal Somani. for a staggering USD 1.63 billion or approximately INR 15,300 Cr, to be paid upfront. Somani is backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart family, and the Hamp family, as per The Times of India report. 

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

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