IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Set To Sign Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran’s Replacement In Upcoming Edition | Report

In a major development, franchise Rajasthan Royals are on course to sign Sri Lanka T20I captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a potential replacement for England’s Sam Curran, who has been ruled out of the tournament. As per a report by Sri Lankan media outlet Newswire, Shanaka is likely to become the latest players the latest to pull out of the PSL to join the cash-rich league. Notably, Blessing Muzarabani, who was signed by Islamabad United in PSL 2026, withdrew his name to join Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026.

“While there has been no official confirmation, sources indicate that Shanaka is in discussions with IPL franchises seeking replacements for injured players,” the report stated.

The English all-rounder became a part of RR through a trade deal that allowed Sanju Samson to move to the Chennai Super Kings. Reports are suggesting that Curran is recovering from a groin injury picked up during the T20 World Cup 2026. On the other hand, Shanaka, who was part of the IPL auction last year, remained unsold.

“The Rajasthan Royals are among the teams facing concerns, with England all-rounder Sam Curran reportedly unavailable due to injury. Shanaka, a fast-bowling all-rounder with similar skill sets, is seen as a potential like-for-like replacement,” the report further added.

Shanaka’s All Set For Third Stint

This will be the third stint for the all-rounder in the league as he has represented the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 and 2025 editions. The Sri Lanka T20I captain has been in solid form, which was showcased during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a brilliant innings of 76 against Pakistan and almost got them over the line.

RR’s Campaign To Begin On March 30

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL season by facing off against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

After a sombre IPL 2025, the Rajasthan Royals have gone through a complete overhaul in the squad. IPL 2026 will begin on March 28.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Also Read: Who is Sanjay Bangar? All About Anaya’s Father, Who Has Also Served As Former India Batting Coach