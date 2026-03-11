LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to be announced today. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are likely to take on each other in the tournament in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won its first IPL title in 2025. Image Credit X/RCBTweets
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won its first IPL title in 2025. Image Credit X/RCBTweets

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 11, 2026 16:02:48 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule will be announced on Wednesday (March 11) at 7 PM (IST) onwards. It was earlier reported that the schedule will be out for the first 20 days on March 12 as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL on March 12 after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.”

The IPL 2026 is likely to begin with the opening clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

More to follow…

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:02 PM IST
