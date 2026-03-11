BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule will be announced on Wednesday (March 11) at 7 PM (IST) onwards. It was earlier reported that the schedule will be out for the first 20 days on March 12 as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL on March 12 after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.”

The IPL 2026 is likely to begin with the opening clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

More to follow…