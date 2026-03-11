LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Thala' Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant 'CSK, CSK' | Watch Viral Video

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

MS Dhoni was recently spotted on a flight to Chennai which turned into a mini stadium. The legendary cricketer was welcomed with loud cheers by fans.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 11, 2026 15:51:35 IST

Despite being retired from international cricket, former India captain MS Dhoni still attracts eyeballs wherever he goes. Recently, Dhoni who led India to three ICC trophies was in Ahmedabad to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 final along side Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah. 

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media where Dhoni was spotted in the flight after the final. The delight from the fans knew no boundaries as the “Flight Turned Into a Stadium” with ‘Dhoni…Dhoni’ chants. 

MS Dhoni Begins Preparations for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings’ ex-skipper MS Dhoni has already started the preparations for the upcoming edition of the India Premier League (IPL) that is slated to begin on March 28. Dhoni along side skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and other players started practicing at the franchise’s high-performance centre. The five-time champions welcomed several Indian players to the camp, while international recruits and foreign staff are yet to arrive.

There have been number of videos and photos that have gone viral from CSK’s practice sessions on social media. 

CSK Eye First Title Under Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings haven’t tasted success under Ruturaj Gaikwad who was handed over the captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season. But the franchise hasn’t won the trophy under the right-handed batter yet. Dhoni had led CSK to five titles. 

IPL 2026 Schedule to be Announced in Two Phases

The BCCI is set to release the schedule for the upcoming IPL 2026 season on the 12th of March. As per reports, CSK will lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener in Bengaluru. Traditionally, the finalists of the previous edition play each other in the opening match of the next season in IPL but this time the trend is likely to be broken. 

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the board will announce the schedule for first 20 days. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL on March 12 after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.”

MS Dhoni’s Success as Team India’s Captain

While MS Dhoni has won five IPL titles, he is also the only captain to win three ICC titles. Dhoni led India to win in 2007 T20 World Cup while the Men in Blue lifted the cup under him back in 2011 ODI World Cup. This was followed by success in 2013 Champions Trophy. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS