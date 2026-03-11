IPL 2026: ‘Rajasthan Royals Had A Long-Term Vision For Him’ – Riyan Parag’s Father Parag Das On Captaincy Call

With four bold words – “Just one goal: To Win” – Rajasthan Royals announced the beginning of a new era as they handed the reins to Riyan Parag, marking a decisive shift after the departure of Sanju Samson.

Parag’s appointment as the captain hasn’t come as a surprise to many, as he had led the side in the 2024 season when regular captain Samson missed eight games with injuries.

During his interim stint in 2024, Parag not only averaged 38.57 but also showed tactical maturity, most notably with a career-best 95 at Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders, an innings that highlighted both his temperament and authority.

“The night before the [T20 World Cup] warm-up game, I played against USA I got a call from Manoj [Badale] and Sanga [Sangakkara] that said, ‘congratulations you are the captain.’ A lot of emotions and then straight to the matter, like next season, what do we need to change or do better so that we finish in a better place,” Riyan Parag said in a video uploaded on RR’s social handles.

Just one goal: To win 💗 pic.twitter.com/uLTrQuel8a — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026

Parag Das Backs Son Riyan Parag to Succeed as Rajasthan Royals Captain

In a free-wheeling chat with NewsX, Riyan’s father and his coach Parag Das opened up about his son’s new role, Rajasthan Royals’ long-term planning, and how social media hasn’t affected the youngster.

“Riyan (Parag) has received a great opportunity. This is a big platform, and he has already gained some experience. When he started playing for the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise told us that they had a long-term vision for him. They were building a team with a long-term vision. What was planned earlier has now been implemented,” Das said.

Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain! 💪💗 pic.twitter.com/OjodsT0fu5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026

“The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world today. Being a captain at this level means a lot. It gives huge exposure and responsibility. It can make or break a career. If someone succeeds as a captain here, the journey toward leading India can begin from this platform itself. We have seen players grow as leaders through the IPL. It teaches you how to handle pressure, manage players, and make quick decisions. I am confident he will handle it well.”

Das further said that the team looks pretty balanced, but added that every individual will have to perform the role given to them.

“This year, the team looks balanced. But captaincy alone is not enough. The entire squad needs to support him. The management, support staff, and fans also play a role. If everyone stands together, the team can achieve strong results,” he added.

How Parag Das Mentored Riyan Parag for Leadership Roles in Domestic and Indian Premier League Cricket

From the very beginning, Das has trained Riyan to – play and think – like a captain, even when he isn’t officially leading the side.

“As a father and a coach, I have always told him one thing since his Under-16 days: play like a captain, even if you are not officially the captain. When you are on the field, observe everything. Think about field placements, bowling changes and match situations. If your suggestions help the team succeed, it means you are developing leadership qualities. I put this mindset in him from a young age. That is why when he received captaincy roles earlier, he did not feel extra pressure. He was already mentally prepared. Now he just has the official title.”

A son’s dream takes flight, and a father’s heart swells with pride! Riyan Parag, you’ve made Assam proud! And what makes it even more special is receiving his Cap from the person who inspired him the most – his father!#TeamIndia #ZIMvIND #RiyanParag pic.twitter.com/PedtOTn3Z7 — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) July 6, 2024

Parag Das Urges Riyan Parag to Ignore Social Media Pressure

Riyan Parag has been one player who has received a lot of trolling on social media. But his father believes that the best way to tackle this is to ignore the negativity and outside noise.

“Regarding social media negativity, the best solution is to ignore it. It is not in a player’s control. Many cricketers have gone through tough phases. Criticism can be harsh and constant. But mental strength is about enduring it and continuing to work hard. One good season can change public opinion completely. So the focus should always remain on performance, not on outside noise.”

Riyan Parag and his Sanju bhaiya, now batting together for Team India 🇮🇳💗 pic.twitter.com/WlZu1K8BaZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 14, 2024

Being In and Out of the team

The young all-rounder has represented India in one ODI and nine T20Is so far. Das believes that securing a consistent place in the team depends on several factors aligning in a player’s favour.

“In international cricket, opportunities sometimes come and go. Team combinations change, and players move in and out. Except for one or two matches, I feel he has handled situations well. Conditions, pressure, and match scenarios are all part of the learning process. A player needs time. When the right time comes, things fall into place,” he said.

“Cricket is unpredictable. A player can score heavily one season and struggle the next. Form keeps changing. That is the nature of the game. The only thing in a player’s control is following the right process and continuing to work hard. The rest should be left to destiny.”

“I believe he is a very good player. Aggression in sport is not a bad thing. It adds energy and passion. As long as it stays within limits and respects the game, it is healthy. Every player has a different personality. That individuality should be respected,” he concluded.

