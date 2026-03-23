IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Issues Warning As Star Batter Bats At 241 Strike-Rate Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash— WATCH Video

IPL 2026: The countdown to the 2026 Indian Premier League has officially begun, and the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are already making loud statements. If there were any doubts about whether the title holders could maintain their momentum, Virat Kohli just silenced them in exactly 12 deliveries.

During RCB’s first high-intensity warm-up game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the talismanic opener sent a shiver down the spine of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, whom they face in the season opener in just six days. Kohli looked in sublime touch, dismantling the bowling to notch 29 runs off just 12 balls—operating at a blistering strike rate of 241.67.

High-Octane Practice at the Chinnaswamy

The squad was split into two competitive units led by Krunal Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer. The intra-squad match served as a perfect litmus test for the defending champions as they transition from individual drills to match scenarios.

In a video shared by the franchise on Monday, March 23, Krunal Pandya reflected on the session’s intensity. “It was a good practice game. Everyone had a good hit,” Krunal noted, highlighting that the rhythm of the senior players, especially Kohli, was evident from the very first ball.

Jitesh and the Power-Hitters Shine

While Kohli provided the early fireworks, the middle order proved why RCB’s batting remains the most feared in the league. Jitesh Sharma was the undisputed star of the day, staking his claim for the finisher’s role with a magnificent 81 off 37 balls, striking at nearly 219. He wasn’t alone in the carnage, as the practice game witnessed several standout performances. Tim David played a fiery cameo, smashing 36 off just 14 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer contributed with a steady yet aggressive 30 off 16 deliveries. Despite the batting onslaught, Krunal Pandya acknowledged the discipline shown by bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, and Mangesh Yadav, who managed to hold their own under pressure.

Defending the Crown

Defending the crown for RCB, the 2026 season is more than just cricket. It’s about proving their win was not a one-time thing. After last year’s title, the team wants to show their success was real. At least in theory, the team believes winning again will restore confidence. Their effort this year will matter more than just scores. The pressure to perform grows with each match. But they aim to keep their momentum going through consistent play. For now, they rely on strong performances to build trust. Each game acts as a test of their resilience. The organization expects stability and focus from every player.