IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Homage To Asha Bhosle With Instagram Story Ahead Of Marquee MI vs RCB Match

Indian talismanic batter Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to India’s legendary singer Asha Bhosle on her untimely demise on Sunday. The 37-year-old, who is in Mumbai for the upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, took to his official Instagram account to share his heartfelt message for the singer. Cricketer’s wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood actress by profession, shared a story on her account as well.

Sharing a message on Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, “Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti,” while Anushka Sharma expressed, “A voice that defined generations, Asha ji’s legacy will always stay with us. Om Shanti.”

Other than Kohli and Anushka, the cricketing fraternity from India, too, shared their condolence messages for the deceased.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Tendulkar, in his X post, also expressed gratitude to Asha Bhosle for her warmth, grace, and unforgettable music and conveyed how much she will be missed.

“Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai.”

A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026

Other notable figures in the Indian cricket fraternity, like the Indian men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India Vice President Rajeev Shukla, among others, also paid their heartfelt tributes after the demise of the legendary singer.

Gautam Gambhir:

Gambhir, taking to X, expressed sorrow over Asha Bhosle’s passing, saying her “elegance” and “incomparable talent” will always be remembered.

“Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories,” Gambhir said.

Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories! pic.twitter.com/5jK25lRkIE — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2026

Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites.

The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti