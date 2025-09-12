LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 14:36:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal spoke on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally having started the “ball rolling” as far as finding a new lead sponsor for Team India is concerned and also expressed his views on Team India playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup despite the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April this year.

Dhumal was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Playcom Business of Sports Summit 2025.

Speaking to ANI about Team India playing Pakistan during the continental showpiece event, Dhumal said, “I would like to wish Team India all the best. I think the government has clarified its position. We are not going to play Pakistan, but we are going to play them in ACC/ICC events. So we will follow what the government says.”

The Indian Government has reformed a policy to deal with Pakistan in sports events and declared that the Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to participate in “international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. However, India will continue to refrain from participating in competitions in Pakistan and will not participate in any bilateral competition.

Along with this, it is also declared that the visa policy will be “simplified” for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies for a “maximum” period of five years, confirmed a source in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) earlier in August.

This development comes amid the ongoing outrage over the Indian cricket team facing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will take place on September 14 in Dubai. The outrage over India facing their arch-rival in the tournament stems from the anger against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. In the aftermath of India’s response, the strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further slumped.

Speaking on finding a new lead sponsor for Team India, he said, “We have started the ball rolling as far as finding a new sponsor is concerned, and in 2-3 weeks, you will get to know that.”

Notably, Team India is playing the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor. Earlier in September, the BCCI kick-started the process of gaining a new sponsor as they released an invitation for expression of interest for the lead sponsorship rights for the national team. The last date for parties to purchase this invitation of interest is September 12, and the bid submission deadline is September 16. The Asia Cup will kick off on September 9 and conclude on September 28.

Following the Indian government’s passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill last month, which prohibits real-money gaming, Team India needed a new sponsor, as the aforementioned form of gaming was Dream 11’s main business. Following this development, Dream11 communicated to the BCCI that it would have to pull out of the deal, which had an exit clause in place to account for such government regulations. Dream11’s contract was until 2026 and was worth 44 million USD (Rs 358 crore approximately), as per ESPNCricinfo.

The Annual General Meeting of the BCCI is taking place on September 28. During the AGM, election to all the top posts, including the president, will be on agenda. Speaking on that, Dhumal said, “We will have the nomination starting in a week’s time, so we will get to know. We will have a better picture as to who is going to be the next BCCI chief.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Afghanistan Lead Early Battles, Net Run Rates in Spotlight
Ethiopians Jemal Mekonen, defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu headline Delhi Half Marathon
"Sports manufacturing is most important thing": Union Minister Mandaviya
"Very little of it is the actual kicking of the ball": Ex-US player on FIFA WC 2026 task force
PKL: Dabang Delhi reign supreme over Gujarat Giants

LATEST NEWS

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India
IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India
IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India
IPL chairman Dhumal speaks on IND-PAK Asia Cup clash, finding new lead sponsor for Team India

QUICK LINKS