IPL Records | Fastest Hundreds in IPL: From Chris Gayle to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — Check Full List of Batters Here

As another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is approaching, the excitement among the fans is growing. The IPL is known for unleashing some of the finest performances over the years. As the players and teams gear up for another season of the IPL, let’s take a look at top five fastest hundreds in the IPL.

Chris Gayle (30 balls)

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The aggressive left-handed opener notched up a 30-ball 100 against Pune Warriors India while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Gayle went on to smash an unbeaten 175 off 66 eventually that included 17 maximums and 13 fours. RCB posted 263/5 in 20 overs and then restricted PWI for 133/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 130 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (35 balls)

Rajasthan Royals new recruit and India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joined the list in his very first season after he smashed a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. GT had posted 209/4 in 20 overs. Riding on a spectacular performance from Sooryavanshi, the Royals chased down the target within 16 overs. The left-handed aggressive batter smashed 101 off 38 while Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 70* off 40. The then acting skipper Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten 32 off 15 to see the side home.

A #TATAIPL centurion at an age of just 1️⃣4️⃣​ Relive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking ton from last season as he joined a star-studded list 🔥 🎥👉 https://t.co/ApXIlmsLtX pic.twitter.com/EJMjZ1S24G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2026

Henrich Klaasen (37 balls)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Henrich Klaasen is the next in the tally. He completed a hundred in 37 balls and remained unbeaten at 105 off 39 as SRH against Kolkata Knight Riders as the side posted 278/3 in 20 overs. Travis Head also got 76 off 40. Later, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 168 as SRH won by 110 runs.

Ice in his veins, fire in his bat 🔥 Heinrich Klaasen ends the #TATAIPL 2025 season with a record hundred & a Player of the Match award 🧡 Relive his knock ▶ https://t.co/DEIREvm1tl #TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/vvvzPOIhyw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2025

Yusuf Pathan (37 balls)

Yusuf Pathan made headlines back in 2010 when he smashed a hundred in 37 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. MI had handed a target of 213 in Mumbai. While Yusuf hit a brilliant hundred, he failed to take the team over the line as RR were restricted to 208/7 in 20 overs to lose the match by 4 runs.

David Miller (38 balls)

David Miller came in 9th Over when KXIP was 51-3 while chasing 191. From that Situation David Miller Scored 101 off just 38 balls to win the game for KXIP against RCB. Unbelievable. 🔥#DavidMiller #Miller #IPL2025 #IPL

pic.twitter.com/NnoKxMRIv2 — Mr Malik (@mrmalikoffl) March 19, 2025

David Miller struck a hundred in 38 balls for Kings XI Punjab and took his side home by 6 wickets while chasing a target of 191 against RCB in Mohali. The Bengaluru franchise had posted 190/3 after Gayle struck 61 off 33 while AB de Villiers remained unbeaten at 38 off 19. Later, Miller’s brilliant show with the bat handed KXIP a convincing win.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap | Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Among 6 Legends Chasing Indian Premier League’s Ultimate Batting Glory

