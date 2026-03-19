IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Among 6 Legends Chasing Indian Premier League’s Ultimate Batting Glory

The Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28 in Bengaluru. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in tournament opener. Every season of the IPL brings some of the finest performances with the bat as well as ball. The top run-getter gets the Orange cap. From Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle, some of the most prominent names in the cricketing world have won the Orange cap. But there are some well-known batters who haven’t breached that mark of the highest run-getter in a season. Here we take a look at the batters who never won the Orange cap.

Rohit Sharma

Having played for two franchises– Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians and also leading MI to five titles, Rohit Sharma has an illustrious career in the Indian Premier League. He has amassed over 7,000 runs in the league and has been known for providing brisk starts to the team. His best season was 2013, where he scored 538 runs, yet even that wasn’t enough to claim the top spot. Sharma has never won the Orang cap but he does have a chance as he is an active IPL player.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has bid adieu to the game but the left-handed batter has been known for his brilliance at the top of the order. Having represented teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, he has accumulated nearly 7,000 runs. Despite often finishing among the top run-scorers, particularly in 2020 and 2021, Dhawan has never ended a season as the highest scorer.

Suresh Raina

“Mr. IPL” as he was popularly called when Suresh Raina used to play. The left-handed batter has represented Chennai Super Kings and has led Gujarat Lions in the past. Raina scored over 5500 runs but never got his hand to the Orange cap. Raina’s best opportunity came in 2013 where he struck 548 runs, but even that fell short.

AB de Villiers

Known for his fireworks during the batting, AB de Villiers is the next in the tally. The right-handed batter played for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was known for his aggressive approach while batting. ABD stitched some famous partnerships with Virat Kohli but never won the Orange cap. He smashed over 5000 runs with the best season including in 2016 season where he smashed 687 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane

The current skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders is next batter in the list. Having played for the teams like Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Rahane has been crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL. His standout season was in 2012 when he scored 560 runs, but he still fell short of the Orange Cap. Rahane still has the chance of winning the Orange cap as he will be leading the Knight Riders in the upcoming edition.

MS Dhoni

One of the most successful captains in the IPL and all around the globe, MS Dhoni has also not won the Orange cap yet. He has led CSK to five IPL titles. Dhoni’s responsibility in the Indian Premier League has been to provide stability in the middle order and accelerate at the end of the innings. While he has scored over 5000 runs, Dhoni is yet to get to that Orange cap. Even in his best seasons, such as 2018 and 2019, his contributions were crucial but not enough to challenge for the Orange Cap. He will be a part of the CSK in this IPL 2026 and can still get to the milestone.

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