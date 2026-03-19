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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen facing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the nets as Rajasthan Royals begin preparations for the IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 19, 2026 13:31:56 IST

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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

The preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 are in full flow with the players sweating it out in the practice sessions. Rajasthan Royals have posted a video on their social media where young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is seen facing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. 

The young left-handed batter has been known for his aggressive hitting and was spotted doing the same while facing the spinner. 

Ravindra Jadeja Returns to Rajasthan Royals 

It’s a historic homecoming after 18 years for Ravindra Jadeja who had played for Rajasthan Royals back in the inaugural edition. Following a blockbuster pre-season trade from Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja and Sam Curran joined the Royals while Sanju Samson who had led the franchise in the earlier editions was transferred to the Super Kings’ camp. 

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In 254 matches that Jadeja has played in the IPL, he has scored 3260 runs and has 170 scalps to his name. The left-arm spinner who has bid adieu to T20Is has an impressive economy rate of 7.67. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Career

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making headlines with his aggressive knocks and has impressed one and all in his first edition. In 7 matches that Sooryavanshi has played, he has scored 252 runs at a strike-rate of 206.55 including a century and a fifty. The left-handed batter will look to continue his brisk way of batting in the upcoming season. 

Rajasthan Royals Schedule

Rajasthan Royals will begin the campaign against Jadeja’s former team Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30. The team will then travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans on April 4. The side will then host Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on April 7 and then Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10. 

The BCCI has only released the schedule for the first phase and till April 12. 

SQUAD:

Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar Seeks BCCI Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

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Tags: indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026latest cricket newsRavindra JadejaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Berserk Against Ravindra Jadeja in Nets as Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2026 Preparations

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